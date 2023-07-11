NHS to expand shingles vaccine to another 1m people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS to expand shingles vaccine to another 1m people

By Press Association
The NHS is expanding its shingles vaccine programme from September 1 (PA)
The NHS is expanding its shingles vaccine programme from September 1 (PA)

The shingles vaccine will be offered to almost one million more people in England in the coming months.

The Shingrix jab is currently available to those aged over 70 but will be given to anyone who is severely immunosuppressed and over 50 from September 1.

Those turning 65 and 70 will also be eligible for the vaccine after their birthday.

As a result of the move by the NHS, the jab is expected to reach an additional 900,000 people.

By September 2028, it will also be expanded to those aged 60 and over.

People can contract shingles at any age but complications can occur in people with weakened immune systems.

It is not contagious, but develops in people who have previously had chicken pox.

According to the NHS, at least nine in ten adults carry the virus which causes shingles after previously having chicken pox in childhood.

In some cases, shingles can result in blindness, hearing loss, nerve pain and death.

Chicken pox
According to the NHS, nine out of ten adults carry the virus that causes shingles after having had chicken pox in childhood (Dave Thompson/PA)

Steve Russell, national director of vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “While the country has been focused on the NHS’s successful Covid and flu vaccine programmes, there remain other preventable illnesses like shingles which can be fatal to those most at risk.

“With a quarter of people getting shingles in their lifetime, and with it being one of the few conditions that cannot achieve herd immunity, the expansion of the programme will provide peace of mind to hundreds of thousands and save lives.”

Shingrix is a non-live vaccine and was made available as an alternative to Zostavax in September 2021.

The NHS said people who have already received a Zostavax vaccine does not need re-vaccinate with Shingrix.

GPs and practice nurses may also offer the vaccine during routine visits or check-ups.