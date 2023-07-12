Bill Bailey reflects on ‘tough’ Covid stories from NHS workers in new BBC show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Bill Bailey reflects on ‘tough’ Covid stories from NHS workers in new BBC show

By Press Association
Bill Bailey in the Extraordinary Portraits studio (BBC/Chatterbox)
Bill Bailey in the Extraordinary Portraits studio (BBC/Chatterbox)

Comedian Bill Bailey has said that Covid was “still fresh” in the minds of the NHS workers who spoke to him about how “tough” they found the pandemic in a new BBC show.

On Extraordinary Portraits, NHS workers sit for portrait artists who sketch, paint and sculpt, and the show will be released this month to coincide with the service’s 75th anniversary.

Bailey, 58, fronts the new show and discussed what it was like to work with NHS staff, who he says are still dealing with the after effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He told the PA news agency: “Every one of them would talk about it and how tough it was, and it was really sort of, all hands to the pumps, because they were run off their feet.

Bill Bailey watches Adebanji Alade sketch
Bill Bailey watches Adebanji Alade sketch (BBC/Chatterbox)

“I think that it really was quite a stark reminder of how hard it was for people on the front line.

“It was quite sort of surreal sometimes that we were in our own homes, we couldn’t go out, we were not really aware of what was going on, unless you were quite seriously ill or you had to be hospitalised, you wouldn’t have seen any of that.

“Really, you were kind of kept at home ready, and we were almost insulated against all that, whereas all of these frontline workers were just flat out, throughout the whole of it.

“A lot of them talked about that. It was still quite fresh in their minds, you know, how hard it was.”

He added: “It was unprecedented, this pandemic that’s never happened really in any of our lifetimes, and so it was overwhelming I think for a lot of them.

“What they saw, what they had to do when they got involved, every aspect of the NHS everyone was flat out, and so they were talking about it, like it had only happened last week.

Bill Bailey sitting in studio with sculptor Nick Elphick, and trauma surgeon Martin Griffiths
Bill Bailey sitting in studio with sculptor Nick Elphick, and trauma surgeon Martin Griffiths (BBC/Chatterbox)

“Of course, it’s still kind of going on, we’ve got to go back to normal, whatever that is, but it’s still out there.”

The six-episode series starts with surgeon Martin Griffiths who reveals that he often operates on the victims of violent crime.

Mr Griffiths sits for sculptor Nick Elphick and tells him that the hospital he works at sees roughly two patients a day who have been stabbed and two a week who have been shot.

Bailey is also fronting a new Sky Arts series called Bill Bailey’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation, which follows a group of young crafters who specialise in pursuits that include silver smithing and wood carving.

Bill Bailey's Mastercrafters: The Next Generation
Bill Bailey’s Mastercrafters: The Next Generation (Sky UK Ltd)

Talking about the show and the importance of preserving heritage crafts, Bailey said: “We have this history of making, particularly in Britain, because it’s been a place where makers have come from all over the world.

“So we have this very rich history of skill that goes back hundreds of years, and I think it’d be a shame if that was lost.

“I think it would be almost like, sort of putting a full stop on history and it would be a shame if it was lost because once it’s gone, once people stop doing it. That’s it. You know, it’s kind of lost forever.”

Bill Bailey’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation airs on Sky Arts on Thursdays at 8pm.

The six-part BBC series Extraordinary Portraits starts on Monday July 17 at 8.30pm on BBC One.