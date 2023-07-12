Routine brain scans could pinpoint underlying cause of psychosis, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Routine brain scans could pinpoint underlying cause of psychosis, study suggests

By Press Association
Researchers have said brain scans such as MRIs should be ‘mandatory’ in patients with first-episode psychosis (Alamy/PA)
Offering routine brain scans to people experiencing psychotic episodes could help identify underlying conditions causing their symptoms, a new study has found.

Researchers from the University of Oxford looked at more than 1,600 cases of first-episode psychosis (FEP) – a term used to describe when a person first has a psychotic episode – to identify any secondary, physical causes.

The study – which has been published in the JAMA Psychiatry journal – said “failure to detect such cases” in their early stages “can have serious clinical consequences”, and it has been suggested that MRIs should be “mandatory” for all FEP patients.

However, it added it “remains a controversial issue, partly because the prevalence of clinically relevant MRI abnormalities in this group is unclear”.

The research team defines “clinically relevant” abnormalities as an abnormality which led to a change in management, such as a referral to specialists.

They were grouped into the following categories: white matter, vascular, ventricular, cyst, pituitary, tumour, cerebral atrophy, and other.

Twelve independent studies comprising 1,613 FEP patients were analysed, and 26.4% were found to have an intracranial radiological abnormality, while 5.9% had a clinically relevant abnormality.

The most common type were white matter abnormalities (0.9%), followed by cysts (0.5%).

Dr Graham Blackman from the University of Oxford, who led the research team alongside Prof Philip McGuire, said: “Patients presenting with psychosis may have another physical illness or condition causing their symptoms that can be identified using MRI scanning.

“A failure to detect these causes at an early stage can have serious consequences, such as a delay in providing the appropriate treatment.

“Our findings suggest that MRI scans should be considered as part of the initial assessment of all people with first-episode psychosis to ensure that they get the right diagnosis and the right treatment.”

According to the study it is considered good practice to offer a brain scan to new patients with psychosis, but is not mandatory.

A technology appraisal by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which was published in February 2008 and reviewed in 2011, was unable to recommend scanning as a routine part of the initial investigations into FEP patients.

Prof McGuire added: “We feel that this study addresses a critical knowledge gap in this area by showing that clinically relevant abnormalities occur frequently enough to justify making MRI scanning a routine part of the assessment of people presenting with psychosis for the first time.

“This new evidence has important implications for clinical care in psychosis and a review of the NICE guidance in this area would be helpful.”