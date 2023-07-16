Hospitals spend more than £46m outsourcing radiology due to staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hospitals spend more than £46m outsourcing radiology due to staff shortages

By Press Association
Radiology outsourcing costs have reached more than £46m in five years (Rui Vieira/PA)
Scottish health boards have spent more than £46 million outsourcing radiology services over the last five years, figures obtained by Scottish Labour show.

Data released to the party under freedom of information legislation showed a total of £46,276,537 was paid to private firms between 2018/19 and 2022/23.

An increase of 78% in five years has been recorded after just £6.8 million was spent in 2018/19 compared with £12.2 million in 2022/23.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said Scottish ministers have failed to heed previous warnings from the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) about soaring outsourcing costs amid staffing shortages.

In 2018, the RCR said patients were “increasingly adversely impacted by radiology workforce shortages”, with services “buckling because there are simply not enough radiologists to sustain current provision”.

Ms Baillie labelled the statistics a “scandal” and urged First Minister Humza Yousaf and Health Secretary Michael Matheson to take urgent action to reduce the recruitment crisis facing the NHS.

She said: “While our NHS is stretched to breaking point, eye-watering sums of money are being handed over to private companies to plug staffing gaps.

“This is the cost of 16 years of disastrous workforce planning and financial mismanagement under the SNP.

“Experts have been sounding the alarm on this growing workforce challenges for years, but their warnings have been ignored – and things are at crisis point.

Scottish Parliament
Jackie Baillie said ministers have failed to heed warnings from the Royal College of Radiologists about soaring outsourcing costs amid staff shortages (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“Humza Yousaf and Health Secretary Michael Matheson need to take urgent action to address the recruitment crisis in the NHS and end this scandal.”

Figures show an increase in spending in 12 of 14 of Scotland’s regional health boards, with just Orkney and Shetland recording no outsourcing spend on radiology.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are investing £1 billion in our NHS Recovery Plan to increase NHS capacity, reform the delivery of care, and get everyone the treatment they need as quickly as possible.

“More medical training posts were filled in 2022 than at any other year since records began in 2013 – with clinical radiology among the majority of specialties filled at 100%.

“The recent 6% pay increase for senior NHS staff means they remain the best-paid in the UK – with an overall minimum increase of 10.5% over the past two years.

“As with some other specialties, radiology continues to experience international shortages. To address workforce gaps, widen access, and provide opportunities for existing staff we are exploring alternative entry and progression routes to registered roles.

“We’re committed to investing a record £11 million in further domestic and international recruitment to support NHS staffing levels.

“The use of temporary staff will always be required to ensure vital service provision during times of planned and unplanned absences and the £46 million spend referred to represents less than 0.6% of £9 billion a year NHS workforce spending.”