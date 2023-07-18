Robotic sample processor ‘could help diagnose cancer faster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Robotic sample processor ‘could help diagnose cancer faster’

By Press Association
A robotic platform that helps process DNA samples could lead to faster cancer diagnoses and personalised treatment for patients.

Automation company Automata has joined forces with The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, which has hospitals in London and Surrey.

With the company’s support, the trust’s clinical genomics service – a cancer testing laboratory for the North Thames Genomics Laboratory Hub (NTGLH) – will double its next-generation sequencing (NGS) capacity by around 2,000 tests per month through a new robotic sample processing platform.

NGS allows scientists to analyse DNA and RNA sequences for doctors to personalise treatments on a larger scale.

It will also allow The Royal Marsden to expand the range of tests it can perform.

The installation is expected to be completed by 2024 and will be housed at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Centre for Molecular Pathology in Sutton, Surrey.

Known as LINQ, the platform features a laboratory ‘smart bench’, with integrated automation features and accompanying software.

Its use can boost efficiency and accuracy and does not need additional lab space for equipment.

It will primarily identify those at risk of cancer based on inherited genetic mutations such as the BRCA gene, which can heighten the risk of breast, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancer.

The service will also look at the CHEK2 gene, which can lead to the development of breast, colon and rectal cancers.

Patients identified through the tests will be closely monitored in order to pick up signs of the disease in its early stages and, in some cases, preventative treatment could be offered.

Professor Michael Hubank is scientific director of clinical genomics at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and professor of translational genomics at the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

He said the partnership will “transform genomic testing at The Royal Marsden” by streamlining processes and upping capacity “without compromising accuracy”.

He said: “Once opened, the facility will enable us to analyse the genetic make-up of more cancers than ever before, helping us to target cancer treatments and identity those at higher risk of the disease.

“Genomic testing is currently labour intensive and involves repetitive tasks, so fully automating the process will give our scientists and technicians more time to focus on quality and on the scientific aspects of their important work.”

Neal Parker, ​strategic account director at Automata, said: “The insights and information that genomics testing provides, empower doctors and patients to make the right decisions for therapy.

“As well as the increased capacity, scientists in the laboratory now have more walk-away time to spend on analysis and research.”

The project was funded by the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at The Royal Marsden, The Institute of Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.