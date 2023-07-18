Lung health charity calls for inequalities and poverty ‘to be tackled head on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lung health charity calls for inequalities and poverty ‘to be tackled head on’

By Press Association
Respiratory disease is thought to be one of the top three killers in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
People with lung conditions in Scotland are twice as likely to need emergency hospital treatment if they live in poverty, research suggests.

The figure, calculated using hospital admission data released by NHS Scotland, was described as “deeply worrying” by leading lung health charity Asthma and Lung UK Scotland, which campaigns for cleaner air and better diagnosis and treatment of respiratory conditions.

The charity says cutbacks in every area of life are affecting people’s ability to manage their lung conditions, increasing the likelihood of sufferers developing life-threatening symptoms and emergency hospital admissions.

It has published its own report based on a survey of more than 1,359 people with lung conditions which found some of the lowest earners questioned were unable to afford food or rent and struggled to book medical appointments.

The survey also found one in five of the lowest earners questioned struggled with breathlessness every day and seven out of 10 felt their conditions had got worse over the last year.

It also found people on lower incomes were far more likely to have quit their jobs due to breathlessness over the last 12 months than those with higher incomes.

The charity is calling on the Scottish Government to push on with its national plan for improving the lives of people living with lung conditions and provide tailored financial support for those on low incomes to ensure they can pay for basic necessities such as food and rent.

Respiratory disease is thought to be one of the top three killers in Scotland, with one in five people believed to be diagnosed with a lung condition at some point in their lives.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma and Lung UK Scotland, said: “It is truly unacceptable that people in the most deprived areas of Scotland are struggling to access the support they need, and they are more likely to end up in A&E fighting for breath.

“The cost-of-living crisis is further deepening the health disparities, as is the slow pace of the implementation of the Scottish Government’s flagship lung care strategy, the Respiratory Care Action Plan.

“One in five Scots will develop a lung condition in their lifetime and for them, struggling to breathe can be a life-changing and debilitating condition.

“We are urging lung health to be made a priority and for health inequalities and poverty to be tackled head on.”

Vivienne Gaynor, a volunteer for the charity from Edinburgh who has COPD herself, highlighted how people with specific dietary requirements as well as lung conditions are facing even harder times.

The 61-year-old said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a detrimental effect on my health because even though food prices are rising, I still have to eat a well-rounded healthy diet.

“As well as COPD I am gluten intolerant, and this makes life harder.”

She added: “Because of my lung condition, I am finding that I need the car more and more to get around, so the rising petrol prices and the costs of running a car are affecting me.

“But being used to struggling, I manage, because I have to.

“I also feel that people with COPD are overlooked, because lung health isn’t up on the agenda and sometimes I feel that we are forgotten.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring everyone living with respiratory conditions receives the best possible care and treatment and our respiratory care action plan for Scotland sets out our priorities and commitments for driving improvement in the prevention, diagnosis, care, treatment and support of people living with respiratory conditions.

“The Scottish Government recognises the pressure on household budgets which is why both last year and this, we have allocated almost £3 billion to support policies which tackle poverty and protect people as far as possible during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“Other support includes access to free prescriptions. We have repeatedly asked the UK Government to do more to support those most impacted by high inflation, interest rates and living costs.”