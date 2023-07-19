Membership of BMA reaches record high amid pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Membership of BMA reaches record high amid pay dispute

By Press Association
Junior doctor members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside University College London hospital in London, during a five-day strike amid a continuing dispute over pay. Membership of the BMA has reached a record high (James Manning/PA)
Membership of the British Medical Association has reached a record high amid its ongoing dispute with the government over pay, it has been announced.

The BMA said its membership stands at 190,366, up by more than 25,000 compared with this time last year.

The increase is mainly driven by junior doctors, with 21,000 joining the BMA since the start of the year.

The number of consultants registered as BMA members has also risen, by 4,244.

The figure eclipses the previous membership record of 173,000, which was set at the end of October 2022, said the BMA.

The announcement was made as junior doctors and consultants are embroiled in a bitter row with the government over pay which has led to waves of industrial action.

BMA council deputy chair Emma Runswick said this was a “clear signal” to the Government of doctors’ unity across the NHS.

“Thousands of doctors are joining the BMA to fight for better pay and conditions. We are united against the devaluing of our profession.

“Consultants are preparing for their first multi-day strike since the 1970s, and there is more industrial action on the horizon.

“When thousands of doctors and medical students come together in the BMA, we can win improvements to our working lives and with that, the care we give to patients.”