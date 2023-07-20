No plans to make vapes prescription-only, Government says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No plans to make vapes prescription-only, Government says

By Press Association
The Government is not currently considering making vapes prescription-only (PA)
The Government currently has no plans to make e-cigarettes prescription-only as calls mount for more restrictions on vapes in a bid to stop children accessing them.

Conservative MP Dr Neil Hudson asked the House of Commons about the “potential merits” of restricting the sale of vapes by making them prescription-only.

In a written statement, Neil O’Brien of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), said: “No formal assessment has been made.

“There are no medicinally licensed vaping products approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. As such, the Government is not currently considering making vaping products prescription-only.”

It comes after MPs called for heavier restrictions on vape packaging and marketing in a bid to deter children from taking up the habit.

The Health and Social Care Committee said there is an “alarming trend” of children using e-cigarettes and they should be displayed with plain packaging in line with other tobacco products.

The committee said it believes the messaging around vaping as a tool to help smokers quit can be maintained, but more should be done on education, enforcement and regulations to keep them out of the reach of children.

Chairman Steve Brine called for “decisive action” from the Government, adding: “It’s clear to us that the vaping industry has not gone far enough to ensure that its products don’t appeal to children.”

Vaping survey
Some organisations claim colourful packaging and exotic flavours are attracting children to vaping (Nicholas. T .Ansell/PA)

A spokesperson for public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) welcomed the call from the Health and Social Care Committee, but said prescription-only e-cigarette would be a “step too far”.

“Further regulations on vapes are needed to make products less appealing and less affordable for children,” he said.

“However, prescription-only products are a step too far and would currently put the health of smokers at risk. Vaping is a proven quitting aid which is much less harmful than smoking and it is not in the interests of public health for vapes to be less accessible to smokers than the much more harmful product; tobacco.”

Earlier in July, the British Medical Association said it would review the dangers of vaping, as well as calling for them to be sold in plain packaging.

Last week, the Local Government Association (LGA) said single-use vapes should be banned by next year on environmental and health grounds.

A DHSC spokesperson said it had “launched a call for evidence to identify opportunities to reduce the number of children accessing and using vape products, exploring a range of issues including the marketing and promotion of vapes”.

It has now closed and the Government will be considering a range of options.