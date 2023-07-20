Gaia Young’s mother demonstrates opposite consultants on strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaia Young’s mother demonstrates opposite consultants on strike

By Press Association
Lady Dorit Page demonstrating outside UCLH (PA)
A mother whose daughter died at University College London Hospital (UCLH) has questioned her child’s treatment as she demonstrated opposite striking consultants.

Lady Dorit Young of Dartington stood outside UCLH on Thursday with two placards to bring attention to the death of her daughter Gaia Young.

Gaia, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, died at the hospital aged 25 in July 2021 after being admitted for a sudden headache and vomiting.

Two years on, Lady Young says she still does not understand the cause of her daughter’s death and told the PA news agency that the inquest was “inconclusive”.

Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside University College London Hospital
According to reports, an inquest in St Pancras returned a narrative conclusion that she died due to swelling of the brain, but could not identify the cause.

Lady Young claimed the ward Ms Young was treated on was 50% understaffed the weekend she died and said that she was “ambivalent” towards the consultants’ strikes due to this.

Lady Young set up her own demonstration near the main entrance and said none of the doctors on the picket line had approached her to talk.

“None,” she said.

“Just even asking ‘why are you here? What are you doing? I’ve heard about the Gaia Young case, I’m so sorry.’ Nothing.”

On the consultants’ strikes, she added: “Yes, they are underpaid.

“Yes, it’s an extraordinarily responsible job, but at the same time, how can it be that none of these consultants is talking to us or taking any interest in the story?

“I think Gaia’s story must not rest until we have the truth.

Picket line outside University College London Hospital
“If you don’t find out why someone dies, how can you learn? Learning should be their daily bread.”

Dozens of consultants are currently taking part in a 48-hour strike from 7am on Thursday until 7am on Saturday.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has said doctors have seen real-term take-home pay fall by more than a third over the last 14 years.

A UCLH spokesperson said: “We understand this continues to be an extremely difficult time for Gaia’s mother and loved ones, and offer our deepest sympathies.

“While the coroner could not say that different care could have prevented Gaia’s death, we do acknowledge some things could have been done better.

“Last year, we agreed to commission a range of independent experts, including a neurologist, to explore further the circumstances surrounding Gaia’s death. We are awaiting Gaia’s mother’s agreement on the details of the external reviews so that we can proceed.

“We have already developed new clinical guidance and training following our internal investigation and we are committed to understanding what further lessons can be learned.”