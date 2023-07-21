Long Covid brain fog similar to ageing a decade, researchers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Long Covid brain fog similar to ageing a decade, researchers say

By Press Association
Brain fog associated with long Covid is comparable to ageing 10 years, researchers have suggested (PA)
Brain fog associated with long Covid is comparable to ageing 10 years, researchers have suggested (PA)

Brain fog associated with long Covid is comparable to ageing 10 years, researchers have suggested.

A study by King’s College London explored the impact of long Covid on thinking and memory skills for a paper published in eClinicalMedicine.

The team studied people included in the Covid Symptom Study Biobank who were recruited via the Covid Symptom Study smartphone app.

Those in the study included people with Covid and varying degrees of symptoms and people without the illness.

They were given 12 tasks testing memory, attention, reasoning, processing speed and motor control.

Researchers said the impact of Covid on test accuracy “was comparable in size to the effect of a 10-year increase in age” and scores were most affected in people who had symptoms of the virus for 12 weeks or more.

The study was split into two rounds nine months apart.

Some 3,335 people completed the first round, which took place in July and August 2021, with 1,768 going on to complete the second round between April and June 2022.

Researchers found no significant improvement in scores between two rounds.

By the time the second round was conducted, the average time since participants’ initial infection was almost two years.

Lead author Dr Nathan Cheetham, a senior postdoctoral data scientist at King’s College London, said: “This study shows the need to monitor those people whose brain function is most affected by Covid-19 to see how their cognitive symptoms continue to develop and provide support towards recovery.”

People who said they felt fully recovered from Covid – even if they had symptoms for several months – performed similarly to those who had not had the virus at all.

Dr Cheetham hailed this element of the study as “good news”.

Claire Steves, a professor of ageing and health at King’s College London, said: “We used sensitive tests to measure speed and accuracy across a range of brain challenges.

“This study shows that some individuals have measurable changes in these tests after Covid-19 going on for nearly two years.

“The fact remains that two years on from their first infection, some people don’t feel fully recovered and their lives continue to be impacted by the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

“We need more work to understand why this is the case and what can be done to help.”