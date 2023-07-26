Two thirds of carers feel burnt out and need more respite support, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Two thirds of carers feel burnt out and need more respite support, says charity

By Press Association
Carers have reported feeling burnt out and exhausted due to not getting enough respite breaks, a charity has warned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Carers have reported feeling burnt out and exhausted due to not getting enough respite breaks, a charity has warned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Family carers spend an average of 42 hours a week looking after loved ones and almost two thirds feel exhausted or burnt out, according to new research.

National disability charity Sense is calling for greater respite support for families as it warned many are being “denied the opportunity to rest and recuperate, reconnect with family and friends, or take part in other activities”.

The charity’s research found that around a third of carers spend more than 48 hours a week providing care, and 17% spend more than three full days doing so.

Some 65% described themselves as exhausted and/or burnt out as they deliver almost round-the-clock care without a break, Sense said.

Other findings from their survey, carried out last month by Censuswide of 1,000 family carers of a disabled person aged 18 or over, suggested that more than a third (34%) said they do not receive any support that allows them to take a meaningful break.

Almost one in five (19%) said they were unable to remember the last time they could take a break, and 44% said they had not had a break in at least the past two months.

Just 6% of carers said they had had a break in the past week, the research showed.

Those surveyed said they most commonly use the time to catch up on household tasks, such as cleaning, or to sleep or spend time with other family members or friends, while more than a third (35%) said they use the time to do paid work.

The biggest obstacle preventing access to respite services is affordability, cited by a third of carers surveyed.

Others said there is a lack of clear information available on what services and support are available in their local area, noted long waiting lists to access support, and more than a fifth said services and support available do not meet the needs of the person they care for.

The charity, which helps people with complex disabilities, urged more funding to support carers.

Richard Kramer, chief executive of Sense, said:  “Caring for someone with complex disabilities is often demanding, non-stop work, and takes its toll physically and mentally.

“Yet sadly, family carers across the country are missing out on a being able to take a meaningful break from these responsibilities – denied the opportunity to rest and recuperate, reconnect with family and friends, or take part in other activities.

“The pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis has made the situation worse, with carers taking on even greater caring responsibilities and receiving less support, with their health and wellbeing suffering as a result. Many are simply burnt out.

“We need to show that we value these incredible individuals in our communities. Local and national government must commit long-term resource and funding to support families.”