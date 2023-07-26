UK ‘risks falling behind on vital jabs’ – MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK ‘risks falling behind on vital jabs’ – MPs

By Press Association
MPs have warned that Britain stands to lose its status as a ‘world leader’ in vaccinations if uptake rates do not improve (Danny Lawson/PA)
The UK risks losing its position as a “global leader” on vaccination as uptake rates for life-saving jabs has declined, MPs have warned.

The Health and Social Care Select Committee specifically sounded the alarm over the falling number of children receiving their routine jabs, which protect from illnesses including meningitis, measles and hepatitis B.

MPs said that it is “unacceptable” that people find it difficult to get to vaccination appointments due to “practical challenges” like the time and location of jab appointments and urged health leaders to improve access.

The latest data show that vaccine coverage fell in 13 out of the 14 routine programmes for children up to five years old in 2021/22.

And earlier this month, health officials launched a campaign calling on people in London to check their vaccination status after a spike in measles cases.

Meanwhile, the group of MPs also said that health officials need to ready themselves to deliver exciting new medicines, warning that it would be “incredibly disappointing” if the NHS was not prepared to deliver new treatments as and when they become available.

They said that innovations such as personalised cancer vaccines “are on the horizon” and more must be done to ensure patients in England are not forced to wait once they are ready.

Their new report also sounds the alarm over a decline in clinical trial activity.

Commenting on the report, Steve Brine, chair of the Health and Social Committee, said: “Vaccination is the one of the greatest success stories when it comes to preventing infection.

“However, unless the Government addresses challenges around declining rates among childhood immunisations and implements reform on clinical trials, the UK’s position as a global leader on vaccination risks being lost.

“The UK Health Security Agency issued a warning earlier this month that London risks a measles outbreak of tens of thousands of cases if MMR rates remain low, and we’ve seen a spike in the capital and in the West Midlands already, so that should be a massive wake-up call.

“When it comes to developing the medicines of the future, it’s alarming to hear that industrial clinical trial activity in the UK is at the lowest point to date.

“One of the challenges is the slowness of bureaucratic processes to set up trials. This and other challenges must be fixed if we are to make the most of our world-leading academic and research expertise.”