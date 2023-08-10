Shirley Ballas emotional after completing 700ft wing walk for suicide prevention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shirley Ballas emotional after completing 700ft wing walk for suicide prevention

By Press Association
Shirley Ballas during her wing walk at 700ft (Yui Mok/PA)
Shirley Ballas appeared to be overcome with emotion as she completed a wing walk in a bid to raise awareness and funds for a suicide prevention charity.

The 62-year-old Strictly Come Dancing judge reached new heights on Thursday as she soared to 700ft while strapped to the top of a propeller plane which took off from Headcorn Airfield near Ashford in Kent.

After completing the challenge, she was embraced by her partner, Daniel Taylor, as she appeared to wipe tears from her eyes.

Shirley Ballas is embraced by Daniel Taylor after completing her wing walk at 700ft in the Skyathlon challenge (Yui Mok/PA)

Following the wing walk, Ballas told the PA news agency: “That was difficult and tough. I had to mentally be in a strong place to even climb up on the plane, never mind be strapped to it. But I’m so glad I did it.”

Ballas has now completed two out of three parts of her Skyathlon challenge after she flew through the air on the world’s fastest zipline across Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales on Tuesday.

Her final task will see her jump out of a plane 13,000ft above ground as she skydives across Peterborough on Saturday.

Shirley Ballas is raising funds for the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), after losing her brother to suicide (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked how she feels about jumping out of the plane, she said: “This whole week has been quite terrifying for me, but I will do it because I have promised to do it for everybody and all of their loved ones, but the thought of jumping out of an aeroplane at 13,000ft, with a 2,000ft freefall … all I keep thinking about is will the parachute open?

“So, I’m a bit nervous about that – actually I’m very nervous!”

The professional dancer has taken on the trio of challenges in support of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

The Strictly Come Dancing judge reached new heights on Thursday as she soared to 700ft while strapped to the top of a propeller plane (Yui Mok/PA)

She previously said she became an ambassador for the charity because she “wanted to do more” for her brother, who took his own life around 20 years ago.

Ballas is a ballroom dancer, teacher and adjudicator, and is known for being the head judge on the BBC dance competition show Strictly, which is a platform she uses to further the discussion around mental health.

She hopes her Skyathlon challenge will raise around £30,000 for Calm, which runs lifesaving services, including a 24-hour helpline and webchat.