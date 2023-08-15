‘Mental health emergency’ as urgent referrals for under 18s triple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Mental health emergency’ as urgent referrals for under 18s triple

By Press Association
Analysis of NHS data by charity YoungMinds said the number of under 18s being referred for urgent care has tripled since 2019 (Posed by model/Gareth Fuller/PA)
Analysis of NHS data by charity YoungMinds said the number of under 18s being referred for urgent care has tripled since 2019 (Posed by model/Gareth Fuller/PA)

England is facing a “mental health emergency”, a charity has warned, after figures revealed the number of children and young people referred to crisis care teams has tripled in four years.

YoungMinds also called on the Government “take action” on the “rapidly escalating” situation.

Analysis of NHS England data by the charity found there were 3,732 urgent referrals to mental health services for under 18s at the end of May.

It is more than triple the 1,322 urgent referrals recorded for that age group in May 2019.

Laura Bunt, chief executive of YoungMinds, said the statistics “should sound the alarm”.

“They are indicative of a system that is broken and a Government that has refused to listen to young people demanding change,” she added.

“We are now in a mental health emergency and the Government must get a grip on the scale of this crisis.

“Behind these numbers are young people who urgently need support, dealing with a unique set of pressures for a generation growing up – living through a pandemic, a cost-of-living crisis and ongoing global instability. The systems there to support them are struggling to respond.

“Many young people are having to wait months and years to access help, while many others are told they don’t meet the threshold for a referral to mental health services. No young person should be left waiting for help while their mental health worsens.”

It comes after the Department of Health and Social Care published an interim report on its Major Conditions Strategy.

The blueprint will outline ways to effectively manage six disease groups – cancer, cardiovascular disease including stroke and diabetes, musculoskeletal conditions, chronic respiratory diseases, mental health conditions and dementia – and tackle health inequalities.

The illnesses “account for over 60% of ill health and early death in England”, according to the Government, while patients with two or more conditions account for about 50% of hospital admissions, outpatient visits and primary care consultations.

A call for evidence on the strategy was launched in May, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay saying the “wide-ranging engagement has provided food for thought”.

The findings will help shape the final strategy in the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

YoungMinds said the Major Conditions Strategy must tackle the “alarming figures” published last week and called on the Government to “take action on a rapidly escalating crisis”.

Ms Bunt said: “Young people and families need decisive action – not sticking plaster solutions and further delays.

“That starts with prioritising young people’s mental health, including providing early support in communities, increasing help in schools and reducing waiting times.

“We need to see a clear plan and a firm commitment from the Government to drive down prevalence and address the root causes of the youth mental health crisis.”