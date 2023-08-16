£210m investment to help tackle ‘silent killer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£210m investment to help tackle ‘silent killer’

By Press Association
The funding was revealed by Health Secretary Steve Barclay on his visit to India (James Manning/PA)
The Government will invest £210 million in tackling the “silent killer” of antibiotic resistance, which it says “poses a significant threat to people’s health around the world”.

The cash, from the UK aid budget, will support the Fleming Fund in continuing its work in Asia and Africa over the next three years.

It will strengthen its capacity for surveillance of antibiotic resistance in up to 25 countries where the risk is highest, including Ghana, Kenya, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

More than 250 laboratories will be upgraded and provided with new equipment, including genome sequencing technology that helps track bacterial transmission between humans, animals and the environment.

The investment was announced during a visit to India by Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

He said: “Antimicrobial resistance is a silent killer which poses a significant threat to people’s health around the world and here in the UK, and will be an important topic here at the G20 in India.

“It’s vital it is stopped in its tracks and this record funding will allow countries most at risk to tackle it and prevent it from taking more lives across the world, ultimately making us safer at home.

“It also builds on work the Government is doing to incentivise drug companies to develop new antibiotics, a model which some G20 countries are looking to implement.”

Antibiotic, or antimicrobial, resistance happens when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines.

According to the Government, it leads to the death of about 1.27 million people each year.

In April, a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said its surveillance of antibiotic resistance in the European region, which included data from 2021, showed “high percentages of resistance to last-line antibiotics” in a number of countries.

Dame Sally Davies, UK special envoy on anti-microbial resistance, added: “This world-leading investment in AMR laboratories, workforce and systems is a vital contribution to realise our vision of a world free of drug-resistant infection.”