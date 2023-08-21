UK’s first menopause education programme being launched by UCL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s first menopause education programme being launched by UCL

By Press Association
Plans inspired by courses for mothers-to-be before birth are being launched as part of the UK’s first menopause education programme.

Those behind the National Menopause Education and Support Programme said they hope it will give women reaching menopausal age a better understanding of changes happening in their bodies, as well as peer support from others going through a similar experience.

Across a number of weeks, those taking part will be given independent, up-to-date and evidence-based menopause education, including symptoms and treatments, in a course delivered by trained healthcare professionals.

The course, designed by experts at University College London (UCL) and leading women’s health charities, has been inspired by those offered by the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) during pregnancy.

Work on developing the programme will begin at UCL in September and those behind it hope it is something which companies can offer to employees.

Research published earlier this year by Professor Joyce Harper, who is leading the programme, has suggested that of the 829 postmenopausal women questioned, 90% were not taught about the menopause at school and 60% only started looking for information about it when they began to have symptoms.

Prof Harper, a professor in the Institute for Women’s Health at UCL, said they want to help women access the information they need “to manage the changes they experience in this part of their life, in the best way possible”.

She said: “Research has shown that women are currently poorly educated about the menopause and often go into it not understanding what to expect.

“Some menopausal symptoms can cause psychological issues and women may mistake their symptoms for mental health issues or other concerning causes, and this can have a negative effect on their wellbeing.”

Prof Harper said they want to “keep the price of the programme low to make it accessible to everyone” and plan to work with firms so they can make it available to employees.

The programme is in partnership with the charities Wellbeing of Women and Sophia Forum, and is supported by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and British Menopause Society.

Janet Lindsay, chief executive of Wellbeing of Women, said: “Every woman deserves access to high-quality information and menopause support, yet as research from Professor Harper shows, too many women haven’t been given the knowledge they desperately need and deserve.

“We hope this work will empower a generation of women to understand the changes to their bodies during menopause and access help to manage their symptoms.”