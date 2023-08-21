Nursing boss suspended following Letby trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nursing boss suspended following Letby trial

By Press Association
Letby was sentenced with a whole life order for carrying out the murders and attempted murders of babies at The Countess of Chester Hospital (Jacob King/PA)
A senior manager who was in charge of nursing at the Countess of Chester Hospital when Lucy Letby carried out her attacks on babies has been suspended from her current role.

It comes after hospital bosses were accused of ignoring concerns raise about Letby by her colleagues.

Alison Kelly is now nursing director at The Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust in Salford.

A statement from Nicky Clarke, chief people officer at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I can confirm Alison Kelly has been suspended.

“We are unable to comment any further at this moment in time.”

Letby, 33, was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others between June 2015 and June 2016.

She will spend the rest of her life in prison after being handed a whole life order at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

Lucy Letby court case
Lucy Letby moments after she was arrested (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

The case has shone a spotlight on the NHS whistleblowing system, with The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) calling for it to be overhauled.

HCSA president Dr Naru Narayanan told the PA news agency that the circumstanced surrounding Letby is “an appalling reminder of a culture which persists today in some parts of our NHS despite the many, many warnings we’ve had over the years”.

He added: “All too often, whistleblowers are treated by bad employers like the problem and find themselves on the receiving end of threats and bullying to remain silent.”

Reacting to the guilty verdicts on Friday, Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens said there must be a “significant” improvement in NHS leadership and culture.

“We need to see significant improvements to culture and leadership across the NHS so that the voices of staff and patients can be heard, both with regard to everyday pressures and mistakes and, very exceptionally, when there are warnings of real evil.”

The Department of Health and Social Care will hold an independent inquiry into the Letby case to ensure “vital lessons are learned”.