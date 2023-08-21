AI-powered eye scan could help detect Parkinson’s disease – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

AI-powered eye scan could help detect Parkinson’s disease – study

By Press Association
An eye scan could help detect early signs of Parkinson’s disease, a study has suggested (PA)
An eye scan could help detect early signs of Parkinson’s disease, a study has suggested (PA)

Eye scans powered by artificial intelligence (AI) could detect Parkinson’s disease in people before they have symptoms, a study has suggested.

Scientists hope that technology could eventually be used as a pre-screening tool for people at risk of the condition.

The study was led by Moorfields Eye Hospital and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, with the team using AI to analyse an AlzEye dataset and pick up on retinal markers.

They looked at a cohort of 154,830 patients aged 40 and over who had attended secondary care ophthalmic hospitals in London between 2008 and 2018.

The process was repeated using data from the UK Biobank, assessing 67,311 healthy volunteers aged between 40 and 69 who were recruited between 2006 and 2010.

It was found people with Parkinson’s had a thinner ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer (GCIPL) and inner nuclear layer (INL) in the eye.

Researchers suggest that looking at these layers in the years before symptoms present themselves could help detect the disease earlier.

Siegfried Wagner, a clinical research fellow at Moorfields and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology researcher, said: “I continue to be amazed by what we can discover through eye scans.

“While we are not yet ready to predict whether an individual will develop Parkinson’s, we hope that this method could soon become a pre-screening tool for people at risk of disease.

“Finding signs of a number of diseases before symptoms emerge means that, in the future, people could have the time to make lifestyle changes to prevent some conditions arising, and clinicians could delay the onset and impact of life-changing neurodegenerative disorders.”

Alastair Denniston, consultant ophthalmologist at University Hospitals Birmingham, professor at the University of Birmingham and part of NIHR Moorfields BRC, added: “This work demonstrates the potential for eye data, harnessed by the technology to pick up signs and changes too subtle for humans to see. We can now detect very early signs of Parkinson’s, opening up new possibilities for treatment.”

Louisa Wickham, Moorfields’ medical director, said using imaging across a wider population could “have a huge impact on public health in the future” with the potential for “predictive analysis”.

“OCT (optical coherence tomography) scans are more scalable, non-invasive, lower cost and quicker than brain scans for this purpose,” she added.

The project involved the National Institute of Health and Social Care, as well as biomedical research centres at Moorfields Eye Hospital, University Hospital Birmingham, Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), Oxford University Hospital, University College Hospital London and the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health.

Its findings have been published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Claire Bale, Associate Director of Research at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Intervening earlier to stop the loss of precious brain cells is the key to preventing the condition.

“Parkinson’s UK and others are already funding clinical trials exploring medications and lifestyle approaches to investigate their potential for stopping, slowing or preventing Parkinson’s.

“This research offers hope that eye scans could be used to identify people at risk of developing Parkinson’s to enable early treatment.

“And because the eye scans analysed in this study are non-invasive, and already in routine use, this could be easily put into practice in the NHS.”