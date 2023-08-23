Womb transplants for trans women ‘many years off’ – UK surgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Womb transplants for trans women ‘many years off’ – UK surgeon

By Press Association
About 50 babies have been born worldwide as a result of womb transplants (PA)
Womb transplants in transgender women in the UK are likely to be “many years off”, one of the surgeons who carried out the UK’s first such operation on a woman said.

Professor Richard Smith, from Imperial College London, carried out the womb transplant alongside colleague Isabel Quiroga, from the Oxford Transplant Centre, on a woman whose sister was the living donor, in February.

About 50 babies have been born worldwide as a result of womb transplants, which give women missing a functioning womb (also called a uterus) a chance to have a baby.

Experts have previously raised the possibility that the breakthrough could see transgender women also benefit from the operation.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Prof Smith said this was still a long way off.

He said the pelvic anatomy, vascular anatomy and shape of the pelvis are different, and there are issues to overcome with the microbiome – the network of micro-organisms that live in the human body.

“There’s been talk of that, plenty of talk within the press, about that. And we’re very aware that 2010 Gender Equality Act mandates equal treatment for cisgender and transgender women,” he said.

“But that assumes technical feasibility. And in this case, currently, there is not technical feasibility.

He went on: “My own sense is if there are transgender transplants that are going to take place, they are many years off. There are an awful lot of steps to go through.

“My suspicion is a minimum of 10 to 20 years.”

A leading surgeon in the US who established the uterus transplant programme at the University of Alabama said it was “medically possible”.

“I think there’s a lot of providers, such as myself, who would envision that is the case,” Dr Paige Porrett told the MailOnline last week.

“I think that it is certainly medically possible. The future is wide open.

“I think it’ll happen in the future, but there’s going to be a lot more work that our community needs to do to be able to offer that safely.”

And the chief physician at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, who helped deliver the first live birth from a transplanted uterus in 2014, said he regularly gets email inquiries from males.

“I get emails from people all over the world,” Professor Mats Brannstrom told Euronews Next in February this year.

“But there is the risk that we will rush into this because we have patients who are very interested.

“I say to them we haven’t done enough research, but I think it will be possible in the future. It may take five or 10 years, I would say.”

“If it’s an efficient method with no risk, I don’t think there are any ethical boundaries,” he added.

“We change the legal statutes, we do corrective surgery for other things in the body. So this is part of it.”

A medical paper published in January this year said “several teams” were working to make the procedure a “clinical reality” for transgender women.

The report, published in the Fertility and Sterility medical journal, said: “The first uterus transplant in a transgender female in the twenty-first century is anticipated to take place within the next few years, if not sooner.”

The authors said the differences in shape of the pelvis in men and women were “easily surmountable” but most challenging was linking the transplanted uterus to the vagina constructed during gender reassignment surgery and also the “effects of an altered microbiome”.