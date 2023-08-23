Woman born without womb says UK’s first transplant gives her ‘glimmer of hope’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Woman born without womb says UK’s first transplant gives her ‘glimmer of hope’

By Press Association
Hannah Vaughan with her partner Luke Seddon-Rimmer (Hannah Vaughan/PA)
A woman who was born without a womb has said the UK’s first womb transplant has given her a “glimmer of hope” that she can one day carry her own child.

Hannah Vaughan, who lives in Cheshire but is originally from North Wales, found out that she had Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome when she was 16 – a condition which resulted in her being born without a womb and unable to have periods.

She said the diagnosis left her feeling “quite isolated” and “very different”.

“That’s not a nice feeling at that age because I was still becoming me and have always wanted to have children and would always talk about it”, the now-24-year old who works in social care told the PA news agency.

Woman and man smiling at the camera
Hannah Vaughan said the news of the first womb transplant in the UK was ‘amazing’ (Hannah Vaughan/PA)

“Even though I had lots of people around me, I still felt isolated.

“At that age, I thought I could put it to the back of my mind a little bit because I’m not ready just yet, but at the same time – it still affected me every day and I had counselling at the time.”

The condition affects about one in every 5,000 women, including a 34-year-old who was reported to be the first person in the UK to receive a womb transplant, from her sister, at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, which is part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Miss Vaughan said news of the transplant was “amazing” to hear as she was told about it early on in her diagnosis, but thought it was “unlikely” to have happened by the time she was ready to start planning to have children.

“When I found out I had MRKH, I was like that’s not going to be ready when I’m ready”, she said.

“I’m just so unbelievably happy for that woman – bless her.

“It just gives you that glimmer of hope that if that opportunity is there and I am able to do that safely and successfully, I would not even think twice about doing that.”

She added that she found solace in the fact that the receiver of the womb transplant also has MRKH and to see that the procedure “is going well for her”.

Miss Vaughan has researched the womb transplant procedure, but said she is aware of the potential risks, which include organ rejection, and said she would monitor the outcome of future womb transplants.

Before receiving her new womb, the woman who received the first UK womb transplant had two rounds of fertility stimulation to produce eggs, followed by intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) to create embryos.

In order to qualify for a womb transplant, Miss Vaughan said: “I believe I would need to have frozen my embryos (which I am in the process of doing) and there are lots of health tests in order to progress through the treatment.”

Miss Vaughan and her partner, Luke Seddon-Rimmer, whom she has been with for nearly three years, are in the process of starting their in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey after initial tests found that she had a “quite low ovarian reserve”, which means that she has a lower number of eggs in the ovaries than expected for her age.

She said she would “love” to have a child with Mr Seddon-Rimmer, whom she said reacted to her condition “very well”.

“Having a child of my own and carrying my own child would be the most incredible thing in the whole world for me”, she said.

“Unless you have MRKH or have an experience with something which may reduce your chances of having your own children, it is hard to understand what it is like.

Miss Vaughan’s GoFundMe page, which aims to fund her IVF treatment, can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/luke-hannahs-ivf-journey

She added she is “super grateful” for the donations she has already received.