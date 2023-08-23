At-home poo tests ‘could cut wait times for suspected cancer cases’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At-home poo tests ‘could cut wait times for suspected cancer cases’

By Press Association
At-home FIT samples are posted to a lab, with results usually available within a week (David Davies/PA)
At-home poo tests could spare tens of thousands of people from having to undergo invasive procedures to rule out cancer in the bowel, colon or rectum.

It is hoped the move could help diagnose colorectal cancer faster and cut NHS waiting times by reducing the need to refer people for a colonoscopy.

New draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said faecal immunochemical tests (FIT) should be offered to patients with signs or symptoms of the disease, such as blood in the poo.

The test requires a small sample, which is then posted to a laboratory where the amount of blood in the poo is measured. Results are usually available within a week.

According to Cancer Research UK, there are about 42,000 new cases of colorectal cancer each year.

FIT tests cost the NHS between £4 and £5 each and can correctly identify about nine in 10 people with colorectal cancer.

Mark Chapman, interim director of medical technology and digital evaluation at Nice, said: “Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK.

“These recommendations ensure we are balancing the best care with value for money, while at the same time delivering both for individuals and society as a whole.”

Analysis by Nice found that 94,291 fewer colonoscopies would take place if the number of people referred fell by 25%.

According to the organisation, NHS capacity for colonoscopies is “limited”, with patients facing long wait times.

Using at-home tests “could reduce the number of people referred for urgent colonoscopy, and so reduce the waiting times to allow people on non-urgent referral pathways to be seen more quickly”.

However, Nice warned GPs should still refer patients with a negative FIT for a colonoscopy if symptoms persist.

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive at Bowel Cancer UK, added: “Those with low-risk symptoms, especially younger people, often face a delayed diagnosis or have to see their GP a number of times before being referred for further tests.

“This guidance will help GPs to better identify and refer the right patients for further testing quickly and could help detect bowel cancer at an earlier stage when it is more treatable and curable.”

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “GPs and hospital teams are already using FIT kits when patients come forward with possible symptoms of bowel cancer – and the use of these tests has tripled in the last year.

“We welcome this guidance from Nice which will help us to make the most effective use of NHS services and ensure people are diagnosed and treated as quickly as possible for bowel cancer.”