Low birthweight increases heart disease risk, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Low birthweight increases heart disease risk, study finds

By Press Association
Low birthweight directly increases the risk of heart disease later in life, according to new research (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Low birthweight directly increases the risk of heart disease later in life, according to new research (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Low birthweight directly increases the risk of heart disease later in life, according to new research.

A baby’s weight at birth should also be considered a risk factor for heart and circulatory diseases.

Scientists say taking birthweight into account could help identify those who might benefit from more tailored support and monitoring, to manage their risk later in life.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said information about patients’ birthweight could be a “valuable tool to help doctors build up a better picture of patients’ risk of heart disease and identify those who could benefit from closer monitoring or targeted intervention”.

The new research, part-funded by the British Heart Foundation, found that low birthweight is directly associated with an increased risk of coronary artery disease, and that this relationship is independent of conditions in the womb.

A low birthweight is usually defined as less than 5lb 8oz (2.5kg).

A reduction in birthweight by approximately 17oz (480g) resulted in a 20% increased risk of heart disease, the research found.

The findings are being presented this weekend at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Amsterdam.

The team of researchers, led by Dr Maddalena Ardissino, honorary clinical research fellow at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, and National Institute for Health and Care Research academic clinical fellow at the University of Cambridge, analysed data from nearly 300,000 participants.

Previous research has found an association between low birthweight and a higher risk of heart disease, but, until now, it was not known whether birthweight alone could directly raise the risk of developing heart disease.

Researchers found that, throughout life, systolic blood pressure – the pressure when the heart is pumping blood through the arteries – plays a central role in this relationship.

Closely monitoring and managing blood pressure could be a key strategy to help people born with a lower birthweight reduce their risk of heart disease over the course of their lifetime.

Dr Ardissino said: “Low birthweight is a common pregnancy complication. Beyond its many short-term risks, our research highlights how it can influence long-term cardiovascular health in an important way.

“Understanding how birthweight is linked to heart health, and the risk factors at play, is an important step in improving cardiovascular risk prediction and providing personalised preventive care.”