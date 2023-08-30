Prostate cancer referrals spiked after Bill Turnbull’s death

There has been a spike in prostate cancer referrals following the death of broadcaster Bill Turnbull last year highlighting “the power of awareness”, Prostate Cancer UK said.

The charity confirmed on Thursday that analysis of NHS data shows a record 25,000 patients were referred for suspected urological cancer in England in November 2022 – in which prostate cancer makes up the vast majority.

Turnbull died on August 31 2022 after a “challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer”.

Stephen Fry had also been diagnosed with prostate cancer (Ian West/PA)

The 66-year-old presenter, who appeared on BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016, had been diagnosed with the disease in November 2017.

Laura Kerby, chief executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This year, in honour of Bill’s incredible legacy, we’re asking people to ‘Broadcast it like Bill’ and raise awareness of the disease – encouraging as many men as possible to take our 30-second risk checker to learn if they’re at risk, and if so, what they can do about it.”

There were 20,732 referrals for suspected urological cancer in June this year, which marks a 21% increase on the same month in 2019.

In June 2023, there were 6,144 treatments for urological cancer which marks a 24% increase from before the pandemic.

Comedian and former QI host Stephen Fry also revealed his diagnosis around the same time as Turnbull said he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in 2018.

Wycombe Wanderers fans, and new friends, Alan Cecil and Peter Radford, inspired by their own respective prostate cancer experiences and by the late, great Bill Turnbull, will be ready for Jeff’s March this September. 🙌#WWFC #JeffsMarch — Prostate Cancer UK (@ProstateUK) August 26, 2023

This sparked what has been described as the “Turnbull/Fry effect” – a marked increase in referrals.

Fry has narrated a video for the campaign which urges people to share the charity’s 30-second online risk checker.

NHS England’s national clinical director for cancer, Professor Peter Johnson, said: “It can feel overwhelming confronting worrying signs and symptoms, but talking about cancer can save lives – it is so important that anyone who has concerns follows the lead of people like Bill Turnbull, Stephen Fry and Rod Stewart and get checked without delay if they are worried.

“Knowing what is normal for you and getting checked if you have worrying symptoms is the best way you can help yourself.”

Ian Pritchard, from Walls on the Shetland Islands, arranged an appointment with his GP after seeing the news about Turnbull’s death.

This led to the 62-year-old’s own prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment.

He said: “I could be walking around today not realising I had prostate cancer if it weren’t for seeing the news about Bill.

“I’m grateful to him for spreading the message and prompting me to get tested. I urge every man: check your risk today on Prostate Cancer UK’s 30-second risk checker and speak to your doctor before it’s too late.”

Wycombe Wanderers fans Alan Cecil and Peter Radford were also inspired by their own prostate cancer experiences and Turnbull to take on a sponsored walk.

📆 Less than a month to go until hundreds of supporters march from Wembley to Wycombe with @JeffStelling in honour of Bill Turnbull. Charlie Nicholas is looking forward to seeing as many of you as possible as he takes on his fifth march with Jeff! 🙌 ⬇️ Sign up to Jeff's March.… pic.twitter.com/xjiEcqBZLT — Prostate Cancer UK (@ProstateUK) August 19, 2023

Mr Cecil, 69, said: “Seeing Bill speak out about his diagnosis, gave me the confidence to do the same.

“I realised there was no shame or stigma attached and by me raising awareness of the need for early testing, other men could hopefully be as lucky as me.”

Turnbull was a fan of Wycombe Wanderers and in his memory the Jeff Stelling’s Football March will take place from Wembley to Wycombe, a distance of 26.2 miles, in September.

See prostatecanceruk.org/riskcheck for more information.