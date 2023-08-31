Winter vaccinations brought forward as Covid variant spreads in Scotland

A new coronavirus variant has been found to be spreading in Scotland, leading to winter vaccinations being brought forward.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said variant BA.2.86, also known as Pirola, was identified on August 16 through a PCR test.

Less than a fortnight later on August 29, it was found in wastewater in another NHS board area.

Pirola has already been found in England, Sweden, Canada and America, and is said to be the “most striking variant since Omicron”.

The new variant has prompted the winter vaccination programme in Scotland to be brought forward to September 4 from mid-October, for care home residents, the over-75s and those who are clinically vulnerable.

Following the identification of a new COVID-19 variant, Public Health Scotland and the Scottish Government are working closely with Health Boards to ensure those most vulnerable to illness are protected this winter. Read more in our update: ➡️ https://t.co/knLvCptTVX pic.twitter.com/cPmo98LRFA — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) August 31, 2023

A report from PHS said: “Scottish wastewater surveillance data provided by BioSS to PHS have identified the presence of BA.2.86 in a different NHS health board.

“Accuracy of the detection of specific variants varies due to the nature of wastewater sequencing data and caution is required when interpreting genomic wastewater analyses.”

The UK Health Security Agency has held a technical group meeting to assess BA.2.86 “due to a high number of mutations and the unknown effects this may have on transmissibility and severity”.

PHS has continually monitored Covid-19 and other respiratory infection levels over the summer.

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science at PHS, said: “While we are not concerned about the current levels of Covid-19, the identification of BA.2.86 in Scotland means that we are now working with health boards to ensure those most vulnerable to illness are protected this winter.”

Chief medical officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith said: “Work is ongoing to understand the new Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 more fully, however as a precautionary measure, vaccination of people at highest risk such as care home residents and people aged 75 and over is being brought forward.”