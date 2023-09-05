Parents of three-year-old cancer patient urge others to opt in to organ donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of three-year-old cancer patient urge others to opt in to organ donation

By Press Association
Katie and Graham Tatham have launched a campaign to encourage child organ donation as they hope for a donor for their three-year-old son Ralph (Family handout/PA)
The parents of a three-year-old with liver cancer are urging families to proactively “opt in” to registering their child for organ donation.

Katie and Graham Tatham, from London, are hoping for a donor for their son Ralph, who needs a multi-organ transplant.

NHS figures show that, in 2021/22, 52% of families gave consent for their child’s organs to be donated, resulting in 40 organ donors under the age of 18.

This compares with the 243 children who are currently waiting for a transplant.

A new campaign has been launched called Consider This, led by NHS Blood and Transplant and marketing agency Wunderman Thompson (WT).

It hopes to raise awareness of opting in to organ donation and involves adverts featuring Ralph’s parents.

In a statement, Mr and Mrs Tatham said: “To hear your child has cancer and watch them go through cancer treatment is the worst thing you could ever imagine.

“Having your child be on the list for an organ transplant and then waiting each day in hope for a call is torture.

“In our case, because Ralph has cancer, we don’t have that much time, so each day that the call doesn’t happen, we lose a little bit of hope that it will come in time.

“It’s also very hard that the only thing that can save your child is another child’s organs – that is a really difficult thing to process.”

Angie Scales, NHS Blood and Transplant lead nurse for paediatric donation, said: “For many children on the transplant waiting list, their only hope is the parent of another child saying ‘yes’ to organ donation at a time of immense sadness and personal grief, yet families tell us that agreeing to organ donation can also be a source of great comfort and pride.

“We ask that families take a moment today to consider and confirm their support for organ donation, so it is not something you have to consider and discuss for the first time should the unthinkable happen.

“We also know that many children respond positively to the idea of organ donation, so this is something which can be discussed in a simple way by the whole family.

“With more people confirming their support for organ donation on the NHS Organ Donor Register, we hope to be able to save more lives of children like Ralph, both today and in the future.”

– People can find out more at https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision/