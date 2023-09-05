‘Worrying’ rise in vaping among teenagers and young adults, data suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Worrying’ rise in vaping among teenagers and young adults, data suggests

By Press Association
A new ONS survey found 4.5 million people reported being daily or occasional vape users in 2022 (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
More people aged 16 to 24 in Britain are using e-cigarettes – with a sharp rise among young women – which experts have called “worrying”.

It comes as the number of people smoking cigarettes in the UK has dropped to a record low.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) used data from its Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN), a poll of 16,300 people over the age of 16 in Britain.

It found 5.2% of people used e-cigarettes daily in 2022, up from 4.9% in 2021, with a further 3.5% reporting occasional vape use, up from 2.8%.

The ONS said the figure equates to about 4.5 million people in Britain, a rise of some 500,000 on the previous year.

The proportion of people using vapes was highest among current cigarette smokers (27.1%) and former smokers (16.5%).

About 2.4% of people who had never smoked cigarettes reported using vapes every day or on occasion, up from 1.5% in the previous 12 months. Occasional use in those who had never smoked jumped from 0.8% to 1.8%.

A higher number of men reported daily or occasional vape use (9.5%) compared with women (7.9%).

However, there was a significant rise in younger women vaping, with 6.7% of those aged 16 to 24 using e-cigarettes daily – up from 1.9% in 2021 – and 12.2% using them occasionally, up from 7.1%.

The number of people in that age group overall who vaped jumped to 15.5% from 11.1%.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), said the data shows “a worrying growth in vaping among teens and young adults”.

In the UK, it is illegal to buy vapes and e-cigarettes if you are under the age of 18.

Ms Arnott added: “The Government’s response to the consultation on youth vaping due imminently must contain concrete measures to prohibit child-friendly branding, and put products out of sight and out of reach in shops, as well as much stricter regulation including a tax on the pocket money-priced disposable vapes most popular with children.”

In June, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said 40 children were admitted to hospital in England in 2022 due to “vaping-related disorders”, up from 11 two years earlier.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to close a loophole which allows retailers to give free samples of vapes to children in England amid an increase in teenagers using e-cigarettes.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has also called for an outright ban on disposable vapes.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is looking to “balance the public health opportunities vaping offers to smokers, while protecting young people and non-smokers from using them”.

In 2019, the Government outlined its ambition to make England “smoke-free” – meaning less than 5% of adults smoke – by 2030.

Some measures of the initiative include “swap to stop”, which will offer a million smokers across England a free vaping starter kit, as well as financial incentives to help pregnant women stop smoking.

The ONS Annual Population Survey (APS) of about 192,265 adults over 18 in the UK found 12.9% – or 6.4 million people – smoked in 2022.

The ONS said this is the lowest number since records began in 2011 and is a drop on the 13.3% reported in 2021.

Some 5.3 million smokers live in England, with 340,000 in Wales, 200,000 in Northern Ireland and 590,000 in Scotland.

James Tucker, data and analysis for social care and health division at the ONS, said the figure is “consistent with the continuing trend towards a decline in smoking prevalence over recent years”.

However, Ms Arnott said the rate of decline is “not nearly fast enough to deliver on the Government’s ambition”.

She added: “Financial stress and poor mental health are on the rise, which we know makes it harder for smokers to quit. Initiatives like ‘swap to stop’ are helpful but they’re nowhere near enough.

“The Government must step up its support to smokers; for example, by reinvesting in the vital campaigns to motivate smokers to quit and discourage youth uptake which have been cut to the bone in recent years.”