Grandmother and grandson who contracted sepsis at the same time are ‘lucky to be alive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Grandmother and grandson who contracted sepsis at the same time are ‘lucky to be alive’

By Press Association
Lorna and Alfie had sepsis at the same time (Collect/PA Real Life)
Lorna and Alfie had sepsis at the same time (Collect/PA Real Life)

A grandmother who contracted sepsis which made her hallucinate, have “blotchy skin” and turn the “colour of stone”, later found out that her four-year-old grandson had the condition and Strep A at the same time as her, with the pair being “lucky to be alive”.

Lorna Conaghan, 63, a retired business control analyst from Gourock, Scotland, and her grandson, Alfie Crawford, four, had sepsis at the same time, and Lorna “just couldn’t believe it”.

In September 2022, Lorna was due to have a shoulder replacement, but on the morning of the surgery, she “did not feel right” and felt “on edge and weak” – but put it down to nerves.

Little did she know this was her first warning sign of sepsis.

After informing the doctors, they soon realised that one of her organs was infected and she was admitted to the hospital’s high dependency unit.

The following day, Lorna was diagnosed with sepsis as her skin began to look mottled, and doctors told her that she “would have been dead” if it was caught any later.

Alfie’s mum realised something might be wrong with him after remembering Lorna’s symptoms (Collect/PA Real Life)

After having antibiotics and a few more hospital visits, Lorna began to recover, but it has taken her 11 months to “go back to normal” and have regulated blood pressure.

When Lorna was in hospital, her grandson Alfie, who was three at the time, had chicken pox and a cold, which developed into sepsis and Strep A.

Lorna thinks that because Alfie’s mum knew about her symptoms of sepsis, it helped her realise something was wrong.

Alfie’s lungs were “full of pus”, so he was put on a ventilator and was in an induced coma for over a week.

He also had to “learn to walk again”, and slowly has been able to make a full recovery – with Lorna saying the family are “so lucky to still have him”.

Alfie is now running around as usual (Collect/PA Real Life)

Lorna told PA Real Life: “Alfie got sick when I was in hospital, and when I found out I just couldn’t believe it.

“I think me having sepsis made Alfie’s mum realise that he had more than just a cold and chicken pox.

“We’re both so lucky to still be here and that Alfie is back to running around and having balls of energy.”

On July 4 2022, Lorna broke her arm after slipping on her dog’s tennis ball and ended up needing a shoulder replacement.

On the day of the surgery, September 30 2022, at Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock, she began to “not feel right” but put it down to nerves.

Alfie was in an induced coma for around a week (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I told the doctors and they tested me for Covid, but I was negative, and after a few more tests they thought one of my organs might be infected.

“They thought it was my heart to begin with, but they couldn’t figure out what organ it was.

“The biochemist worked out which antibiotic would best kill the infection, so I was put on that straight away.”

Lorna stayed in the hospital for nine days, with seven of them being on the high dependency unit.

She said: “They thought it was my kidneys, so they were trying to get them functioning again.

Alfie’s lungs were full of pus so he was put on a ventilator (Collect/PA Real Life)

“With hindsight, it was terrifying, but I didn’t realise how serious it was at the time.

“I was a strange colour, the colour of stone, and I was all blotchy.

“Doctors said if they caught it much later, or if I wasn’t in hospital, I would have been dead.”

Four weeks later, Lorna was admitted to the high dependency unit again after her GP noticed she had extremely low blood pressure and low heart rate.

She said: “I was so confused – when family members would visit me, I’d ask them to leave because I was hallucinating and didn’t want them to see me like that.

Lorna now appreciates every day after her health scare (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I thought there was a castle outside the hospital – I thought I was seeing it outside my window, and I remember thinking that we’ll have to go there once I’m out of hospital.”

Since then, it has taken Lorna 11 months to get “back to normal” and her blood pressure regulated.

She said: “I’m still having problems with my liver, but now I’m just tired. It’s really taken it out of me. I can only take the dog so far, I’m just so tired all the time.”

While Lorna was in hospital, Alfie’s mum informed her that he was feeling unwell.

Stephanie did not want to worry Lorna when she was already sick, but it turned out that Alfie, who was three at the time, had also contracted sepsis.

Lorna began hallucinating in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

Lorna said: “He came home from nursery with chicken pox, and also had a bit of a cold.

“Then it just got worse – he was having terrible pains in his back, and I think Stephanie had just listened to what I had said about my symptoms, and it made her realise subconsciously that he might be more unwell than he is coming across.

“They called the paramedics, and that night he got a lot worse – when they arrived at A&E, she took him up to the desk and said, ‘We’re going to have a dead child if we don’t do something’.”

Within half an hour, Alfie was admitted to intensive care at Glasgow Children’s Hospital and doctors soon realised his lungs were “full of pus” and that he had sepsis, which had turned into Strep A.

So, Alfie was put on a ventilator and was in an induced coma for over a week.

Lorna said: “He had to learn to walk again – he was so weak after he woke up.

“Doctors made it clear to Alfie’s family that it was indeed life-threatening and that he was very lucky to be alive.

“His legs were so weak – he hadn’t eaten much while being poorly.”

After having antibiotics and being in the induced coma, Alfie is now “running around”.

Lorna said: “With me, I’ve had a good life, but it was so unfair to think that little Alfie could have died – he hasn’t had a life yet.

“We’re just so lucky to still have him with us.

“This whole experience has made me appreciate everything – when I take the dog for a walk I have a sit down on the bench and take in all the lovely scenery.

“I have treated every day since Alfie and I got better as a bonus day in my life.”