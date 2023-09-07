GP who travelled 100 miles to rape 10-year-old girl struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GP who travelled 100 miles to rape 10-year-old girl struck off

By Press Association

A GP who travelled 100 miles to rape a 10-year-old girl has been struck off the medical register.

The behaviour of Rupesh Seth, who was jailed for more than three years in March, was ruled to be “fundamentally incompatible with being a doctor”.

A medical tribunal panel said Seth’s actions were “deplorable” – with a ban on working in medicine the only way to “sufficiently protect, promote and maintain the health, safety and wellbeing of the public” and keep up public confidence in the profession.

Seth, 39, from Wareham in Dorset, was arrested in 2020 after travelling to Egham in Surrey to abuse the youngster, police said.

Subsequent searches of his phones uncovered child sexual abuse imagery, the force added.

General Medical Council representative Georgina Goring said the family doctor’s actions “did not involve a single act but related to conduct which took place over a prolonged period, reflecting serious behavioural and attitudinal issues”, Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) documents said.

Seth used encrypted chat programmes to discuss child sex abuse and arranged the girl’s rape with a man he met online, the panel was told.

The man was actually an undercover officer, the PA news agency understands.

The 41 indecent pictures found on Seth’s two mobiles included 27 at the most depraved level of category A, the tribunal also heard.

Seth, who qualified at the University of Birmingham in 2008, told officers he “had developed an addiction to indecent images of children and needed help”, tribunal chairwoman Ogheneruona Iguyovwe said in the panel’s ruling.

Seth was jailed for 39 months after admitting trying to arrange and facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and three counts of making indecent images of children, police said.

The MPTS, which said Seth travelled to Staines, near Egham, from his home and was given a 40-month sentence, said the ban on practising medicine would be immediate.

Detective Constable Andy Grimwood, from Surrey Police, said Seth’s arrest, which led to him being suspended from work, came after a joint investigation between the force’s Paedophile Online Investigations Team and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

He said: “Thankfully, during this investigation, there was never a real-life victim and no children were ever in danger.”

After his sentencing at Guildford Crown Court, NHS Dorset, which opened a dedicated helpline for those with concerns, said Seth, of Filleul Road, “previously worked in a number of health settings across Dorset”, including at “GP practices in and around Bournemouth along with placements at local hospitals before his arrest”.

There was no evidence patients were put at risk, it said.

The trust’s chief nursing officer Debbie Simmons said at the time “every child has the right to grow up safe from harm”, adding: “The actions of Dr Seth are inexcusable.”