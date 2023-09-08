Care home outbreak suggests Covid variant has impact in close-contact settings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Care home outbreak suggests Covid variant has impact in close-contact settings

By Press Association
There is early evidence the latest Covid-19 variant may be particularly transmissable in close-contact settings (Jane Barlow/PA)
There is early evidence the latest Covid-19 variant may be particularly transmissable in close-contact settings (Jane Barlow/PA)

The latest Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 may be transmissable enough to have an impact in settings where people are in close contact, following an outbreak at a care home in Norfolk, experts said.

It is too early to judge the full extent of the strain of coronavirus, which was first identified in the UK on August 18, and it has not been classed a variant of concern.

But enough unlinked cases of BA.2.86 have been detected in different parts of the country to suggest it is circulating among the community.

An outbreak of Covid-19 in a care home in Norfolk at the end of August saw 33 out of 38 residents test positive for the virus, along with 12 members of staff, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

One resident needed hospital treatment but no deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported.

Laboratory tests later showed that 22 residents had the BA.2.86 variant, along with six members of staff.

A booster coronavirus vaccine being administered (Danny Lawson/PA)
A booster coronavirus vaccine being administered (Danny Lawson/PA)

The outbreak is “an early indicator” that the variant may be sufficiently transmissible to have impact in close contact settings, the UKHSA said – though it is “too early” to draw any conclusions about how BA.2.86 will behave in the wider UK population.

Some 29 of the 33 residents at the care home who tested positive for Covid-19 have now recovered, along with all members of staff, the UKHSA added.

Specialists have been working with Norfolk county council to offer infection control advice and support.

Dr Renu Bindra, UKHSA incident director, said that while BA.2.86 has a “significant number of mutations” compared with other variants circulating among the population, the data so far is “too limited to draw firm conclusions” about the impact this will have on the transmissibility or severity of the virus.

She added: “UKHSA scientists are working with international partners to culture the samples and analyse the evidence as it becomes available.

“However, it is likely to be some time before we have enough data to make a confident assessment.

“It is clear that there is some degree of widespread community transmission, both in the UK and globally, and we are working to ascertain the full extent of this.

“In the meantime, it remains vital that all those eligible come forward to receive their autumn vaccine as soon as it is offered to them.”

The rollout of the latest Covid-19 vaccine booster has been brought forward from October to September as a precautionary measure against BA.2.86.

The booster programme will begin in England on September 11, with jabs offered first to residents of adult care homes and clinically vulnerable people.

The rollout will then be extended to everyone in the UK aged 65 and over.