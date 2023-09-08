Heat exhaustion advice page on NHS website sees spike in visits during hot spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Heat exhaustion advice page on NHS website sees spike in visits during hot spell

By Press Association
The number of people seeking advice on heat exhaustion soared during the hot spell (Alamy/PA)
The number of people seeking advice on heat exhaustion soared during the hot spell (Alamy/PA)

Rising temperatures have led to a 552% surge in people seeking heat exhaustion advice from the NHS website this week.

There were 32,130 visits to the health advice page on heat exhaustion and heatstroke from Sunday to Thursday this week, according to figures released by NHS England – which runs the NHS website.

Only 4,928 visits were made during the same period last week.

Temperatures could reach 30C again today for a record fifth consecutive day in September.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.

With temperatures up to 33C possible over the weekend, the UK Health Security Agency, which provides alerts for the health and social care sector in England, has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert across most of the country until 9pm on Sunday September 10.

The warning highlights the increased risks for those more vulnerable to heat including people over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions, such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, the health service said.

WEATHER Hot
(PA Graphics)

Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said there is a high risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke during hot weather especially among children, older people and those with long-term conditions.

Dame Ruth continued: “Keeping the body cool and drinking plenty of fluids is vitally important, as well as dressing sensibly.

“We also advise using high-factor sun screen and limiting the amount of time you spend in the sun to avoid the risk of sunburn and to prevent skin cancer.”

The NHS advises that if someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion they need to be cooled down and given fluids.

If their condition doesn’t start to improve after 30 minutes, seek medical attention by calling 111 or 999 in an emergency.

Other NHS tips to avoid heat exhaustion include:

– Consume plenty of cold drinks, especially when exercising
– Take cool baths or showers
– Wear light-coloured, loose clothing
– Sprinkle water over skin or clothes
– Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm
– Avoid excess alcohol
– Avoid extreme exercise