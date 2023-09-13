Migraine treatment ‘brings new hope’ for those with condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Migraine treatment ‘brings new hope’ for those with condition

By Press Association
Migraine is a ‘incredibly misunderstood condition’, according to The Migraine Trust (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Migraine is a ‘incredibly misunderstood condition’, according to The Migraine Trust (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A treatment for acute migraines has been approved for NHS use for the first time, with experts saying the move could be a “step-change” for thousands of people who suffer from the condition.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said its final draft guidance on Rimegepant “addresses the high unmet need for treatment options for acute migraine”.

Rimegepant, also known as Vydura and made by Pfizer, will be available to adults who have tried at least two triptans – medication usually given to tackle headaches or migraines – but found they did not work well enough.

It can also be administered to those who are not able to take triptans or have an intolerance, or patients who have tried nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and paracetamol.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “Migraine is a condition described in comments to Nice from carers and people with migraine as an invisible disability that affects all aspects of life including work, education, finances, mental health, social activities and family.

“Today’s final draft guidance addresses the high unmet need for treatment options for acute migraine, once again demonstrating our ability to ensure clinically and cost-effective medicines are available to those who need them as quickly as possible.”

Rimegepant is taken as a wafer, which dissolves under the tongue and works by stopping the release of a protein around the brain called calcitonin gene-related peptide.

In July, the medicine was recommended as an option for preventing episodic migraine in adults who have at least four and fewer than 15 attacks per month if “at least” three other treatments have not worked.

Under the latest guidance, it will also be used to relieve symptoms of a migraine, which can include pain, nausea and sensitivity to light, but also painless symptoms such as temporary visual disturbances known as “aura”, which Nice said “is not well managed with existing treatments”.

The recommendation is expected to benefit about 13,000 people.

Ms Knight added: “This is the first and only Nice-recommended medicine that can help alleviate the misery of acute migraines, and may be considered a step-change in treatment.”

Robert Music, chief executive of The Migraine Trust, said the Nice guidance “provides people with migraine valuable options to help reduce the pain and length of a migraine attack”.

“It brings new hope,” he added. “It will especially benefit those who have not found a treatment that works, those who get debilitating side effects – including medicine overuse headache – from them, and those with cardiovascular disease who cannot take existing treatments.

“Migraine is an incredibly misunderstood condition that can have a significant impact on all areas of life, including ability to work, maintain relationships and mental health.”