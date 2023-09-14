Ambulances stuck in hospital queues ‘lost’ almost two million hours last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Ambulances stuck in hospital queues ‘lost’ almost two million hours last year

By Press Association
A new report has highlighted the hours ‘lost’ by ambulance crews due to delays handing over patients to hospital staff (PA)
A new report has highlighted the hours ‘lost’ by ambulance crews due to delays handing over patients to hospital staff (PA)

Ambulance crews “lost” nearly two million hours while waiting to hand over patients to A&E staff in England last year, according to a new report.

Patients arriving at an emergency department via ambulance should be handed over to the care of emergency department staff within 15 minutes, according to national guidance.

But the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) said that in the 12 months to March 2023, nearly two million hours were lost due to delays exceeding the 15-minute target.

In December 2022 three quarters of handovers exceeded the 15-minute target, it said.

Industrial strike
Ambulances ‘lost’ nearly two million hours last year while queuing outside A&E departments, ambulance chiefs have said (PA)

A new report by AACE states that in the 12 months to March 2023, some 868,000 hours were lost due to handover delays of an hour or more.

In December 2012 there were an estimated 5,226 handover delays over an hour across England, but in December 2022 there were 66,000, according to the report.

But the Association did say that longer delays “have shown signs of receding” since the start of this financial year but still “remain very high”.

It warned that delays can lead to patient harm and can keep ambulances from getting back out on the road to attend to other emergencies.

The new report states that since 2011 hospital handover delays have “increased steadily”.

The Association said that the upward trend started even before the Covid pandemic but since has “accelerated with numbers reaching unprecedented levels”.

It said that there is wide variation in ambulance handover delays across the country and more must be done to drive up standards in the worst performing hospitals.

A recent report by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) warned that handover delays are “causing harm to patients”.

“A patient’s health may deteriorate while they are waiting to be seen by emergency department staff, or they may be harmed because they are not able to access timely and appropriate treatment,” according to HSIB.

HEALTH NHS
PA Graphics

Martin Flaherty, managing director of AACE, said: “We have seen significant improvements in some areas (but) it is clear from the data that we remain in a precarious position.

“There is subsequently no room for complacency and considerable work for us all to continue to do to prevent handover delays.”

Commenting on the report, Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive at NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said: “Rising handover delays over the last decade are symptomatic of the relentless pressure on the whole health and care system.

“These delays mean that ambulance crews are not always able to respond to 999 calls from critically ill patients. In addition to the direct impact on patients, this is incredibly demoralising, even traumatising, for many staff involved. This is especially concerning as we head into winter, the most challenging time of year for the NHS.

“For trust leaders to be able to continue to make progress in tackling handover delays, we need to see urgent reform of social care and adequate investment in community services.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “This report focuses on the number of handover delays last winter, which we know was an incredibly challenging period for NHS staff with record demand, a ‘twindemic’ of Covid and flu, industrial action and strains in social care, but as AACE acknowledges the number of delays has fallen since the start of the year alongside substantial improvements in ambulance response times and A&E performance.

“This year we set out our plans for winter earlier than ever before and as part of our urgent and emergency care recovery plan we are rolling out a host of measures to both improve hospital discharge and flow, reduce ambulance handover delays and increase the number of ambulance hours on the road, including 5,000 new beds to boost capacity and reduce waiting times for patients.”