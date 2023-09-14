Government commits to introducing ‘Martha’s rule’ on patient safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government commits to introducing ‘Martha’s rule’ on patient safety

By Press Association
Martha Mills died after doctors failed to admit her to intensive care (Mills/Laity family photograph/PA)
Martha Mills died after doctors failed to admit her to intensive care (Mills/Laity family photograph/PA)

The Government has committed to introducing Martha’s rule in England’s hospitals to give patients the right to a second opinion if they believe their concerns are being dismissed by NHS staff.

Merope Mills, whose daughter Martha, 13, died after doctors failed to admit her to intensive care, met Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Wednesday.

The rule will give patients, families and carers the chance to easily request a second opinion from senior medics in the same hospital, in the event of a suspected deterioration or serious concern.

Ms Mills said: “I met with the Secretary of State for Health yesterday and welcome the news that he will introduce Martha’s rule across NHS England hospitals.

“He is prioritising its introduction and is ready to allocate funds to the initiative.

“It will be one standardised and recognisable right that will become part of patients’ experience on hospital wards.

“A team has been appointed to work out implementation; we appreciate Stephen Barclay’s commitment to work at speed in order to make Martha’s rule happen as soon as possible.

“Our incredible daughter Martha lost her life needlessly, far too young. We hope this new rule will put some power back into the hands of patients and prevent unnecessary deaths.”

Martha died in 2021 after developing sepsis while under the care of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London.

A coroner ruled last year she would most likely have survived if doctors had identified the warning signs and transferred her to intensive care earlier.

Martha was being looked after at King’s after suffering a pancreatic injury in a fall from her bike while on a family holiday in Wales. King’s is a specialist national referral centre for children with pancreatic problems.

An inquest heard there were several opportunities to refer Martha to intensive care but this did not happen. The trust has since apologised for mistakes in Martha’s care.

Martha’s mother, who is an editor at the Guardian, has said she and her husband, Paul Laity, raised concerns about Martha’s deteriorating health a number of times but these were not acted upon.

At one point Martha began to bleed heavily through a tube inserted into her upper arm and through a drainage tube.

She also developed a rash, with her mother voicing her concerns to staff that Martha would go into septic shock over a bank holiday weekend.

One of the trust’s own intensive care doctors told the inquest into Martha’s death he would “100%” have admitted her if he had seen her.

Ms Mills told the PA news agency earlier this month: “At King’s College Hospital there were no consultants present after the ward round during the weekend when Martha deteriorated, and so when I had doubts about Martha’s care I had no-one senior to turn to.

“I mentioned my concerns to a junior doctor when he misdiagnosed her rash, but he ignored me; questioning him further would have involved a confrontation.

“I talked to a nurse, but she said to trust the doctors. I didn’t have the language or knowledge to request a critical care review.

“I had been ‘managed’, I hadn’t been listened to and I felt powerless.”

A spokeswoman at King’s has said the trust remains “deeply sorry that we failed Martha when she needed us most”.

She said a number of improvements are in place to help identify deteriorating children early, including mandatory sepsis training for all clinical staff in paediatrics.