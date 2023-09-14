Thousands of patients at risk of developing ovarian cancer could get tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of patients at risk of developing ovarian cancer could get tests

By Press Association
Testing to identify high risk genes is carried out with a blood test (PA)
Testing to identify high risk genes is carried out with a blood test (PA)

Thousands more patients at risk of developing ovarian cancer could be referred for genetic tests under new guidelines from the health watchdog.

It is hoped the move will raise “greater awareness and increase the availability of genetic testing” so that those at risk – including men, women, trans and non-binary people – can take preventative measures, such as having surgery.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said those eligible for genetic testing include people who have had certain cancers, or whose relatives have breast or ovarian cancer.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie raised the profile of these sorts of cancers when she underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 after discovering she carried the BRCA gene mutation.

She said her doctors estimated she had an 87% risk of breast cancer and a 50% risk of ovarian cancer.

The development of ovarian cancer is linked to nine genetic variants – BRCA1, BRCA2, MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, RAD51C, RAD51D, BRIP1 and PALB2 – which can be carried by anyone and passed down to children.

Doctors asses the likelihood of someone carrying a high-risk gene using family history criteria and a mathematical scoring system.

At the moment, those with a 10% probability are referred for genetic testing, which is carried out via a blood test.

Under the new guidelines, the threshold will be lowered – dependant on age – to as little as 2% in some cases.

Nice said the new guideline “will help to build a better picture of how many people have the high-risk genes as more people come forward for testing”.

There are about 7,500 cases of ovarian cancer each year, with the highest rates among women aged 75 to 79.

Nice suggests that 340,000 to 440,000 women in the UK carry one of the genes, but it is unknown how many men, trans women and non-binary people also have a variant.

People from certain backgrounds are also expected to be eligible for testing, including 280,000 Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, who have a higher risk of carrying the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, as well as around 1,000 people with Greenlander heritage.

Dr Lyndsy Ambler, senior strategic evidence manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “Clearer guidance for health professionals is important to support access to genetic testing for people who may benefit from this.

“However, it’s crucial that the NHS has the resources required to deliver quality genetic counselling services to ensure that those referred are supported to make decisions about their health.

“If you think you might have a family history of ovarian cancer or a genetic risk, then speak to your doctor.”

The new Nice guidelines are open for consultation until October 27.