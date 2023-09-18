People born by donor eggs or sperm will be able to find out biological origins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

People born by donor eggs or sperm will be able to find out biological origins

By Press Association
Changes to donor anonymity law have been highlighted as they come into force (PA)
Changes to donor anonymity law have been highlighted as they come into force (PA)

Dozens of young adults born via sperm or egg donation will be able to find out their biological origins in the coming weeks, with the first just days away from being able to apply to find out more information about their donors, health officials have said.

Changes to the donor anonymity law will mean that most donor-conceived young adults born after a certain date will be able to track down the people whose donations led to their conception.

The first people will become eligible to apply to the UK fertility regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), for this information in October.

The regulator said that around 30 donor-conceived 18-year-olds will become eligible to find their donor between October and December.

The changes will make it possible for most people conceived from egg, sperm or embryo donations made after April 1 2005 to be able to request identifiable information after they turn 18.

This includes their donor’s full name, date of birth and their last known address.

Data from the HFEA shows that by the end of 2024, more than 700 donor-conceived people will be able to request identifying information about their donor, should they wish, it added.

And by 2030, 11,427 young people will be able to request identifying information about their donor.

The HFEA has launched a new campaign – Who is My Donor – to raise awareness of the change and encourage donors to ensure their data is up to date with their clinic as the first young adults apply for information.

“An egg or sperm donation made 18 years ago could rightly feel like a distant memory for some, and forgetting to update contact details is easily done. However, giving the correct information to the donor-conceived person and notifying the donor an application has been made, can help facilitate successful communication and may reduce any emotional impact,” said Rachel Cutting, director of information and compliance at the HFEA.

“One quick email or phone call by a donor to the clinic where they donated, or to the HFEA, can make a huge difference to a donor-conceived person’s life.

“We hope the #WhoIsMyDonor campaign removes barriers to contact, and ensures all those affected by donor conception have the best possible outcome.”

Dr Marta Jansa Perez, of the British Fertility Society, added: “This is a very important landmark for those people who were conceived by the use of donor eggs or sperm since 2005 as when they reach 18 they will be able to receive identifiable information about their donors.

“The British Fertility Society would like to encourage all donors to get back in touch with the clinic where they donated or to contact the HFEA to ensure that their contact details are up to date, so that donor conceived people can have information on their genetic origins if they so wish to.”

Professor Jackson Kirkman-Brown, chair of the Association for Reproductive and Clinical Scientists (ARCS), said: “This is a very important time for young adults who were conceived by the use of donor sperm or eggs. Many will hope to find out more about their donors as they reach 18. ARCS therefore urge all donors to get in touch with the clinic where they donated or to contact the HFEA to ensure that their contact details are up to date.

“There are now many other ways that a donor could be identified such as home ancestry tests and historic donors will usually not have had information and support around this – we therefore encourage them to reach out now and get the accurate guidance, support and information they require and deserve.

“Being a donor is an incredible gift and alongside the sector ARCS are keen to recognise and support those who enable people to have the families they desire.”