Sepsis screening tools ‘inadequate’, researchers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sepsis screening tools ‘inadequate’, researchers say

By Press Association
Systems used by emergency healthcare workers to detect sepsis should be improved, researchers say (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Systems used by emergency healthcare workers to detect sepsis should be improved, researchers say (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Half the screening tools used by emergency medics to detect sepsis in patients have been labelled “inadequate” by researchers.

Experts said more must be done to support emergency services and improve existing systems to bring down death rates from blood poisoning.

A German study explored the effectiveness of four internationally-recommended screening tools for the illness – NEWS-2 (National Early Warning Score), qSOFA (quick Sequential Organ Failure Assessment), MEWS (Modified Early Warning Score) and SIRS (Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome).

Using data from 10 health insurance companies, the team collected a cohort of 221,429 patients who were seen by emergency medical services in Germany in 2016 outside of a hospital setting, with individual follow-ups in 2016 and 2017.

They also looked at documents from paramedics on 110,419 cases from 2016.

Linking the figures together allowed a calculation of the screening tools’ ability to predict sepsis, which was found in 4,504 adult cases.

However, researchers said only one of the four systems “had a reasonably accurate prediction rate”.

NEWS-2 – which gives a score for illness severity and risk of deterioration – had the highest sensitivity rate at 72.7%.

NEWS was initially developed by the Royal College of Physicians and was updated to NEWS-2 in 2017.

It is the screening tool endorsed by NHS England and is used by all ambulance trusts and 76% of acute trusts.

NEWS-2 was followed by MEWS, with a 46.8% sensitivity, and SIRS (30.4%).

The qSOFA system, which scores patients on their breathing, mental state and blood pressure, had the lowest sensitivity rate at 24.1%, but correctly predicted 96.6% of patients who did not have sepsis.

Silke Piedmont, a health scientist at the Department of Emergency Medicine Campus Benjamin Franklin Charite – Universitatsmedizin Berlin, said: “We found that paramedics never documented a suspicion of sepsis and emergency services physicians rarely did so, only documenting a suspicion in 0.1% of cases.

“The screening tools recommended in the Surviving Sepsis Campaign guidelines differed greatly in terms of which and how many patients were identified as possibly having sepsis.”

According to Health Education England, there are about 123,000 cases of sepsis each year in England, with about 36,800 associated deaths.

It is hoped the findings – which will be presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress (EUSEM 2023) – could apply to other countries and work towards the development of new guidelines on sepsis screening.

Mrs Piedmont added: “The incidence and death rates for sepsis and the low recognition of it emphasise the need for better awareness and more frequent use of screening tools.

“No screening tool provides ideal performance.

“Ours is the first study comparing all four screening tools and showing the predictive usefulness of applying the screening tools to all adult patients independently of any presumptions or preliminary diagnoses by emergency medical services.”

The study comes after the UK Government committed to implementing “Martha’s rule” in England.

Merope Mills’ daughter Martha died in 2021 at the age of 13 after developing sepsis while under the care of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London.

The rule will give patients the right to a second opinion if they believe their concerns are being dismissed by NHS staff.

A spokesperson for the UK Sepsis Trust said: “Sepsis screening is an integral part of improving outcomes from Sepsis.

“In the UK, we do have the advantage of the NEWS-2 screening tool which has performed well in the study.

“Of the other screening tools assessed, only qSOFA is used to any degree in the UK, though it shouldn’t be: for organisations using nationally approved tracking trigger warning system such as NEWS-2 this was strongly recommended against by the international academic guidelines committee, the Surviving Sepsis Campaign, in October 2021.

“None of these tools would apply to children like Martha Mills. Neither would they diagnose sepsis, they simply indicate a higher risk of poor outcome with infection.

“Our recommendation is to use a combination of clinical acumen with NEWS-2 to identify those patients at a higher risk of deterioration with infection, with either the presence of a red flag or a NEWS-2 score of seven or above to identify those patients to be treated as sepsis.”

Professor Youri Yordanov, chairman of the EUSEM 2023 abstract committee, said: “Sadly, we too often see patients being brought into hospital emergency departments with advanced sepsis.

“Some of them we can save, but unfortunately some will die who could have been saved if they had received treatment at an earlier stage.

“Emergency services need tools that can help them quickly and accurately predict that a patient may have sepsis and should be investigated further in hospital.

“This study shows that more needs to be done to develop such tools and improve the existing ones. Only then will we be able to bring down the death rates from sepsis.”