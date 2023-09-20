Olivia Colman ‘held back tears’ in new dementia campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Colman ‘held back tears’ in new dementia campaign

By Press Association
Olivia Colman, who is backing a new campaign on the signs of Alzheimer’s disease (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Colman has told how she “held back tears” while lending her voice to a new short film to raise awareness of dementia.

The Oscar winner, who played the daughter of a man with dementia who refuses assistance in the film The Father, is helping Alzheimer’s Research UK show how dementia robs people of their “happily ever after”.

The animated short film, Change The Ending, is voiced by Colman and shows how the illness can leave people worried and frightened, and has a huge impact on families.

She said: “As soon as I heard about the concept behind Alzheimer’s Research UK’s campaign, I wanted to be involved and support their search for a cure.

“Dementia devastates lives and wreaks havoc on far too many families across the UK and around the world.

“My mum was a nurse for 45 years and, as a young girl, I got to meet some of the people she cared for who were living with dementia.

“It was so upsetting to see how the condition had robbed people of their independence, and the impact it had on their loved ones.

“My great-grandmother died with the condition and other loved ones close to my family also succumbed to it, so it’s had a direct impact.

“The work Alzheimer’s Research UK does is so important, and I was proud to lend my voice to this campaign – it lays bare the realities of dementia in such a powerful and thought-provoking way.

“I was holding back tears narrating the film as dementia destroys people’s ‘happily ever afters’, and we must do everything we can to end the pain and distress it causes.

“I’d urge everyone to join me and get behind Alzheimer’s Research UK to help drive them towards a cure.”

To accompany the campaign, a YouGov survey of 2,162 people, commissioned by the charity, found only 49% could name memory loss as an effect of dementia.

Some 22% said they had no idea how the condition impacts people.

Just over one in 10 (12%) said dementia causes people to lose their independence, while one in five (21%) were aware it causes trouble with managing daily tasks.

Almost one million people in the UK are living with dementia, which can cause memory loss, changes to personality, losing the ability to communicate, hallucinations, becoming incontinent, and needing support to do everyday things such as eating, washing and dressing.

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Our new film features a story we urgently need to tell – because this is the distressing reality for many people living with dementia today. Tragically, it will be the reality for many more if we don’t act now.

“As our survey shows, too many people are unaware of how dementia destroys lives, and this is blocking our path to a cure.

“We know the film will be hard to watch, but by putting a spotlight on the devastation this condition causes, we hope to ignite support for the vital research that will change the ending for everyone affected by dementia.

“While we’re making great strides in dementia research, and new treatments are on the horizon, there is still much more work needed to save people from dementia.”

People can watch the film and learn more at alzres.uk/foracure