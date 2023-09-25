Nottingham NHS maternity care review calls on families to come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Nottingham NHS maternity care review calls on families to come forward

By Press Association
Donna Ockenden’s review is expected to be the largest maternity investigation in NHS history (Jacob King/PA)
Donna Ockenden’s review is expected to be the largest maternity investigation in NHS history (Jacob King/PA)

The head of the independent review of maternity care in Nottingham has called on families who feel they may have been affected to come forward, as hundreds are set to receive letters inviting them to share their experiences.

Donna Ockenden said it was “absolutely vital” that voices from across Nottinghamshire were heard as part of her review into maternity failings at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

The review’s methodology has now changed to an opt-out system, meaning families must choose to be excluded from it, after a lower-than-anticipated response rate to the previous opt-in system.

Families who could be involved in Ms Ockenden’s review would receive a purple envelope, posted inside a white envelope for privacy reasons, this week, with the letters sent out on Monday.

Ms Ockenden said: “It is absolutely vital that every family, across Nottinghamshire, who wants to be involved in this review, who wants to understand more about this review, is able to join it.

“With the opt-in methodology, we had managed to reach only 10% of the known affected black women, and only around 5% of the known women of Asian ethnicity, and that simply wasn’t good enough.

“What we’ve done now is change the review to a different methodology, we’ve improved upon the language accessibility, (and) we’ve worked really hard with Nottingham City Council to make sure that the information is out there.

The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust runs two maternity sites in the city (Callum Parke/PA)
The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust runs two maternity sites in the city (Callum Parke/PA)

“In the last year, what we’ve done is work really hard to build the trust of the many local communities that make up a wonderfully diverse city like Nottingham.”

Ms Ockenden’s review is expected to be the largest maternity investigation in NHS history, with 1,800 families and 700 staff set to be included.

The opt-out system was also used in the independent review led by Ms Ockenden into maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, with the Purple Letter campaign an idea of the review’s Community and Family Voices group.

To ensure all families can be included, the letters are available in seven languages, including English, Urdu, Arabic and Polish, with families able to have as much or as little contact with the review as they wish.

Anthony May, Chief Executive of the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
Ms Ockenden said she met with the trust’s chief executive Anthony May, pictured, and his executive team every eight weeks (Callum Parke/PA)

The review has also worked with Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council and community groups to allow families to access information about the review at sites including libraries.

Ms Ockenden, who launched the Nottingham review in September last year, also estimated that it would take a further two years before the final report could be published.

She said: “The first thing that I really want women and families in Nottinghamshire to know is that I meet with the trust’s chief executive (Anthony May) and his executive team every eight weeks.

“Any learning coming from the review as we progress with our work is fed back really promptly, and goes into the maternity improvement plan, so I want women to be assured that there are improvements happening step by step by step on the ground as we speak.

“We are still looking at timescales. My best estimate at the moment is that we’ve got about another two years (of) work to do.

“We are anticipating around 1,800 families joining this review, and taking all that into account, we think that we’ve got about another two years until we publish our report.

“That’s our best estimate at the moment, we can’t give any more accuracy than that, but it’s really important that families know that we are doing some things very differently to Shrewsbury, and one of those things is learning for the trust in the here and now.”

Anyone who wishes to contact the review can do so at nottsreview@donnaockenden.com or staffvoices@donnaockenden.com.