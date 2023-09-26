Call to ban the sale of vapes and cigarettes near schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call to ban the sale of vapes and cigarettes near schools

By Press Association
Publication of the guide by WHO comes amid calls to ban disposable vapes (PA)
Publication of the guide by WHO comes amid calls to ban disposable vapes (PA)

Calls have been made to ban the sale of vapes and tobacco products in the vicinity of schools in a bid to “protect young people”.

The step could work towards “educating a nicotine and tobacco-free generation”, according to The World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO said the “tobacco industry relentlessly targets young people”, with products such as single-use vapes made more affordable.

A new guide by the organisation aims to support schools and teachers in making campuses smoke and nicotine-free via a series of policies.

It calls for a “whole of school” approach, with teachers, staff, students and parents following the measures.

The recommendations include prohibiting the sale of tobacco and nicotine products, such as vapes, near schools.

It comes amid calls in England to ban single-use e-cigarettes following a hike in the number of children and young people using them.

Dr Ruediger Krech, director of health promotion at WHO, said: “Whether sitting in class, playing games outside or waiting at the school bus stop, we must protect young people from deadly second-hand smoke and toxic e-cigarette emissions as well as ads promoting these products.”

WHO describes the “tobacco epidemic” as “one of the biggest public health challenges the world has ever faced”, claiming illnesses caused by smoking leads to the deaths of eight million people every year.

Other recommendations in the guide suggest a ban on nicotine and tobacco products on school grounds, prohibiting direct and indirect marketing and refusing to engage with the tobacco and nicotine industries.

It has been against the law to smoke inside or in enclosed public spaces in the UK, including schools, since 2007.

A ban on tobacco marketing and advertising has been gradual, with press and billboard adverts outlawed in 2003, along with the sponsorship of sporting events. Large supermarkets were ordered to cover tobacco displays in 2012, followed by all businesses in 2015.

It has been illegal for retailers to sell branded cigarette packs since 2016.

WHO’s guidance follows reports that the Government is poised to ban disposable vapes, which are sold in bright colours with fruity flavours, to tackle the growing use among children.

In May, it also outlined plans to crack down on the illegal sale of e-cigarettes to children by closing a loophole that allowed free samples to be given out without proof of age.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), said: “We’re ahead of WHO as smoking and vaping in schools has been prohibited here for years, and good educational resources are already being provided to our schools.

“Tobacco promotion is already completely illegal in the UK, an announcement is expected shortly on tougher regulation of e-cigarettes and Ash has urged the Government to implement a comprehensive regulatory approach as they did with tobacco.

“This needs to include banning e-cigarette branding with bright colours, cartoon characters and sweet names which we know appeals to children.

“Most children get their vapes in shops so we also want a ban on advertising and in-store promotion and display in any shop accessible to children and taxes on the cheapest products to stop them being available at pocket money prices, while keeping them cheaper than cigarettes for adult smokers who want to quit.”

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has previously called for a ban on disposable vapes as it warned that “youth vaping is fast becoming an epidemic among children”.

Earlier this year, the NHS announced that 40 children and young people were admitted to hospital in England last year due to “vaping-related disorders” – which could include lung damage or worsening asthma symptoms – up from 11 two years earlier.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) earlier this month showed a large increase in vaping among teenagers and young adults in Britain.

In 2022 some 15.5% of 16 to 24-year-olds vaped daily or occasionally, up from 11.1% in 2021.

In 2019 the Government pledged to make England “smokefree” by 2030, meaning just 5% of people would smoke by that time.

Earlier this week, Downing Street did not deny reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could accept a recommendation that would effectively ban cigarettes for the next generation.

If implemented by 2026, it would mean anyone aged 15 and under now would never be able to buy a cigarette.