Covid bereaved granted more time to investigate legal claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid bereaved granted more time to investigate legal claims

By Press Association
Bereaved families are bringing legal action against the Department of Health and Social care, care homes and hospitals (Victoria Jones/PA)
Bereaved families are bringing legal action against the Department of Health and Social care, care homes and hospitals (Victoria Jones/PA)

Bereaved families have been granted more time to investigate High Court claims against the Government over the deaths of relatives during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thirty deaths near the start of the outbreak, when patients infected with the virus were transferred from hospitals into care homes, are the focus of legal challenges being brought by the families.

Lawyers previously said the families will argue the state failed to protect people under the Human Rights Act and failed to protect their rights through failures to publish procedures, appropriate guidance, policies and rules to be applied by operators of care homes, healthcare settings and hospitals.

The early stage legal claims, which will seek damages for loss of life, personal injuries, pain and suffering, anxiety, distress, and feelings of injustice, have been issued against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), care homes and hospitals, lawyers said.

At a preliminary hearing in London on Wednesday, a judge approved a timetable allowing families time to set out their cases in greater detail and rejected bids by some care homes to have certain claims thrown out.

Isabel McArdle, representing the families, said it was “sensible” that the 30 claims are managed “as a group” because of “the crossover of issues”.

She said “a large amount of work of work has already been done”, in some cases over years, and that defendants had been informed of the intention to bring claims.

Robert Dickason, for DHSC, a defendant in all 30 claims, did not oppose the families’ bid for more time to develop their cases, nor did lawyers for NHS hospitals trusts and GPs in England.

Master Richard Davison approved a timetable for future court filings, and declined to “strike out” cases brought against some care homes.

He said it was “reasonable and proportionate” for care providers to be joined to the wider case.

Six people whose deaths are to be considered in the legal challenges were couples, including Frederick and Elsie Bethell who died in quick succession just after lockdown was announced in 2020.

Their son Stephen Bethell, 56, from Dulwich, is calling for answers about decisions taken on the medical care for his parents, who had been living in a flat together in a Surrey care home.

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, he said bereaved families must not be “brushed aside”.

A DHSC spokesperson said before the hearing: “Our thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones during the pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, our aim was to protect as many people as possible and we specifically sought to safeguard care home residents.

“We provided billions of pounds to support the sector, including on infection and prevention control, free PPE, testing and priority vaccinations.”