Covid-19 hospital admissions in England stabilise after recent rise

Covid-19 hospital admissions in England have stabilised after rising for several weeks, although the rate remains at its highest level for four months, figures show.

It comes as the NHS steps up the rollout of the latest Covid booster vaccine, with millions of people due to be invited for the jab this week.

The rollout was brought forward as a precaution against the latest Omicron subvariant of Covid-19, BA.2.86, although experts say there is currently no evidence the new strain is more likely to make people seriously ill than other variants in circulation, while vaccination is likely to provide ongoing protection.

Hospital admissions in England of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 stood at 4.4 per 100,000 people in the week to September 24, up slightly from 4.1 in the previous week but down from 4.6 a fortnight earlier, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The admission rate was last above four per 100,000 people in May.

This is still some way below the level reached at Christmas 2022, when the rate stood at 11.8 per 100,000, and is also well below the figures seen during the first year of the pandemic.

There are no longer any official estimates of the prevalence of Covid-19 among the UK population, meaning hospital admissions are the only regular guide to possible changes in how the virus is circulating.

Testing for Covid-19 has also been scaled back sharply, so there is not as much data available for analysis.

BA.2.86 was first identified in the UK in August, but so far only a very small number of cases have been confirmed, including 30 that were linked to an outbreak in a care home in Norfolk.

Although the amount of scientific data on BA.2.86 remains limited, there is “no evidence” at the moment to suggest the strain is “more likely to make people seriously ill than currently-circulating variants, while vaccination is likely to provide continued protection,” the UKHSA said.

The data also indicates that BA.2.86 is “no more likely to evade existing antibodies than XBB.1.5”, which is a variant that has been circulating widely in the UK for some time.

The latest Covid-19 booster jab is being offered to everyone in the UK aged 65 and over, along with care home residents, frontline health and social care staff, those at increased risk because they are pregnant or have a certain underlying health condition, unpaid carers and household contacts of people with a weakened immune system.