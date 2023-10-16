Police investigating ‘second death’ of woman following ambulance service apology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigating ‘second death’ of woman following ambulance service apology

By Press Association
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) issued an apology for the distress caused to the family of the woman, who was in her 50s (Alamy/PA)
A patient who apparently came back to life after being declared “dead” by ambulance staff has now died, police have said.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has issued an apology for the distress caused to the family of the woman, who was in her 50s.

She was taken on Friday to the Darlington Memorial Hospital after paramedics declared her dead, but, in a development first reported by the Northern Echo, subsequently came back to life.

Durham Police have now confirmed the woman’s death, saying it was “unexpected” and post-mortem tests will be done.

Andrew Hodge, NEAS director of paramedicine, said: “As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we contacted the patient’s family and launched a review into the circumstances.

“The paramedics on scene were faced with a complex clinical case and we are working closely with our partners and other agencies involved to understand the full picture of what happened.

“Until this review is completed, we cannot comment further.

“We are deeply sorry for the distress that this has caused to the family and have sent them our condolences during this time.

“We are supporting them as well through this process.

“The colleagues involved are also being supported appropriately.

“Our review of this incident will of course be shared with the coroner and the police, acting upon the coroner’s direction, to determine what happened.”

The incident comes five months after a critical report was published into how NEAS ambulance workers covered up failings and withheld evidence from inquests.

After her report into the service, Dame Marianne Griffiths paid tribute to the families who shared their experiences and said: “It is clear that they are not only devastated by the loss of their loved ones but also by the ambulance service’s response to the legitimate questions about their care.”