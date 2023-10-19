Obesity levels drop in Year 6 pupils but still not back to pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Obesity levels drop in Year 6 pupils but still not back to pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
Obesity levels have fallen in Year 6 pupils but remain higher than they were in 2019/20 (Chris Radburn/PA)
Obesity levels have fallen in Year 6 pupils but remain higher than they were in 2019/20 (Chris Radburn/PA)

The proportion of 10 and 11-year-olds who are overweight and obese has dropped, but is still not as low as before the pandemic, NHS data shows.

Obesity levels in Year 6 in England fell from 23.4% of pupils in 2021/22 to 22.7% in 2022/23, but are still higher than the 2019/20 pre-pandemic level of 21%.

When obesity and overweight figures are taken together, 36.6% of children (more than one in three) are above a healthy weight. This figure is also higher than the 35.1% in 2019/20.

The new data also showed that the prevalence of obesity in Reception-aged children (ages four and five) fell from from 10.1% in 2021/22 to 9.2% in 2022/23.

This is lower than in 2018/19 and 2019/20, and shows a continued decline.

Looking at the overall data and splitting it by gender, boys are more likely to be overweight than girls.

For boys in Reception, obesity prevalence was 9.3%, compared with 9% of girls.

For boys in Year 6, it was 25.1%, compared with 20.1% of girls.

Meanwhile, children living in the most deprived areas of England are twice as likely to be obese as those in the most affluent regions.

Obesity levels were 12.4% for Reception children in the most deprived areas, compared with 5.8% of those living in the least deprived.

For children in Year 6, levels were 30.2% in the most deprived, compared with 13.1% in the least deprived.

The proportion of children in Year 6 living with obesity was highest in the North East (25.8%), the West Midlands (25.2%) and London (24.8%).

It was lowest in the South West and the South East (both 19.4%).

The National Child Measurement Programme data further showed that the proportion of children in Year 6 who are underweight has increased slightly, from 1.5% in 2021/22 to 1.6% in 2022/23, and is the highest recorded rate since 2009/10.