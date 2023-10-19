Covid Inquiry chair says releasing Patrick Vallance diaries would be ‘premature’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covid Inquiry chair says releasing Patrick Vallance diaries would be ‘premature’

By Press Association
A lawyer representing Sir Patrick Vallance described the diary as a ‘brain dump’ (Lucy North/PA)
The chairwoman leading the Covid-19 Inquiry has declined to decide whether or not Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary entries should be published in full.

Baroness Heather Hallett told the probe on Thursday that it would be “premature” to make a decision on the issue and wishes to see how the notes are used as proceedings go on.

Earlier this week, Sir Patrick’s lawyer Matthew Hill said a diary kept by the former chief scientific adviser was “a brain dump” written “at the end of immensely stressful days to protect his mental health”.

It comes after eight media organisations joined forces to make a submission to the inquiry calling for the entries to be shown in context as part of a full diary page.

Mr Hill said they were “never intended for publication” and the inquiry’s use of the notes amounts to an interference in Sir Patrick’s right to private and family life under Article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights and the common law.

He suggested that a new document should be created containing the “relevant extracts”.

Baroness Hallett said: “The issues of publishing the whole page upon which an extract appears and publishing the whole of the notes are inextricably linked.

“In my view, therefore, it would be premature to decide the first issue now. I wish to see how the notes are used and the extent of the use. I also wish to hear much fuller submissions on the principle issue of conducting the difficult balancing exercise of Sir Patrick’s Article 8 rights and the rights under Article 10.

“The time for preparation of and presentation of submissions at the short hearing on Monday was extremely limited. And therefore the advocates did not have in my view sufficient opportunity to address the principle issue in much detail if at all.”

She added that “for the time being” the inquiry will “adopt the practical approach of bringing up the relevant extracts being put to a witness on screen but not the full page”.

The extracts will then be published following the day’s hearing.

“We will proceed on this basis until the resolution of the substantive issue,” Baroness Hallett said.

Lawyers for Sir Patrick Vallance say the inquiry’s use of the notes amounts to an interference in his right to private and family life (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“For documents other than Sir Patrick Vallance’s notes, we shall continue to display and publish the whole page or pages, subject only to redactions for sensitive and or irrelevant private material.

“I acknowledge the concerns expressed by some about ensuring that all the most significant passages in the notes are put to witnesses when necessary, and I rely on counsel to the inquiry and to the participants to ensure that happens.

“I too shall be monitoring the situation. I shall also keep under review whether or not the passages upon which the advocates wish to place reliance should be put into greater context by publishing larger sections of the text.”

The eight media organisations are Guardian News & Media Limited, Reach Plc, the BBC, ITN, Telegraph Media Group Limited, Associated Newspapers Limited, Times Media Limited, and News Group Newspapers Limited.

Making a submission on behalf of the group, Jude Bunting KC said Sir Patrick “does not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in the redacted notes”.

He added: “They have been disclosed to the inquiry, judged to be ‘clearly relevant’, provided to all core participants, and repeatedly referenced in open hearings.”

The inquiry continues.