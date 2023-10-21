Bobby Charlton death: Alzheimer’s Research UK determined to find dementia cure

Sir Bobby Charlton’s death highlights the urgent need to find a cure for dementia, Alzheimer’s Research UK has said.

The Manchester United and England hero – a pillar of the Three Lions’ 1966 World Cup winning team – has died aged 86, his family announced on Saturday.

Charlton was diagnosed with dementia and the announcement of his condition was made public in November 2020.

Almost a million people in the UK are living with dementia and it is the leading cause of death, the Alzheimer’s Research UK charity said.

It said there are “no treatments available in the UK to slow, stop or prevent the diseases that cause dementia”, issuing a call for action after Charlton’s death.

Alzheimer’s Research UK chief executive Hilary Evans said: “Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby Charlton’s family, and all those who loved him, following the tragic news that he has died with dementia.

“Sir Bobby was a hero and so many of us have great memories from his impressive career on the pitch.

“He will be greatly missed and we send his family our sympathies.

“It’s absolutely devastating that Sir Bobby’s final years were blighted by dementia, but unfortunately this is the case for almost one million people in the UK today.

“At Alzheimer’s Research UK, we are determined to change the ending for everyone affected by dementia by finding a cure, and the awful news about Sir Bobby highlights that we don’t have a moment to waste.”

Tributes poured in after Charlton’s death, with David Beckham calling him a “national hero” and Gary Lineker saying he achieved “footballing immortality”.

In March it was announced that Ms Evans would co-chair the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission, launched in August 2022 to develop innovative research tools and increase the number and speed of clinical trials in dementia and neurodegeneration.

The former EastEnders and Carry On actress, who died in 2020 aged 83, campaigned for funding to find a cure or a way to halt dementia after her own diagnosis with Alzheimer’s.

Dame Barbara Windsor (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said Ms Evans would help bring together industry leaders, the NHS, researchers and families living with dementia in an effort to tackle the condition.

The Government also pledged to double funding for dementia research to £160 million by 2024.

A million people are predicted to be living with dementia by 2025, rising to 1.6 million by 2040.

A spokesperson for the Dementia UK charity said: “We are sorry to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died having lived with dementia for several years.

“We send our condolences to his family and hope they are receiving the support they need at this difficult time.

“By speaking publicly about how dementia has impacted their family, they have helped to raise vital awareness of the condition.”