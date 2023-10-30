Yousaf vows to invest in mental health support as he meets young campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf vows to invest in mental health support as he meets young campaigners

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre left) with Isla Buchanan (centre right) during a visit to meet young people to discuss mental health support and mark Scottish Association for Mental Health’s (SAMH) centenary (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf pledged to continue investing in youth mental health as he was questioned by 20 young people on the issue.

The roundtable discussion on mental health support was part of centenary celebrations for SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health).

The First Minister met the mental health campaigners at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh and faced questions on issues including waiting times for specialist services, how to tackle youth suicide and support for neurodivergent young people.

Mr Yousaf said: “I’m here to take part in SAMH’s centenary celebrations, but most importantly to hear from a whole group of young people right across the country about the mental health challenges they face and sometimes the challenges they face to access support and treatment.

“So, I’ve given them a reassurance that will we will continue to invest not just in CAHMS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services), but also the pre-crisis interventions which are so important to young people.”

He added: “I’d like to commend the absolutely vital work of SAMH in its centenary year. The organisation has a long history of supporting people and families with their mental health, and has continued to evolve in order to ensure it provides expert and targeted support.

“I was inspired to hear from the young people, who spoke so passionately about mental health. The work that SAMH does to tackle mental health stigma, to stand up for the rights of those who need more support, and to champion better mental health care has never been more important.”

SAMH chief executive Billy Watson said: “Young people have always been important to SAMH – right back from our origins in the 1920s, to recent years, where our work campaigning for better mental health support for children and young people sits alongside our dedicated services for young people and their families.

“So, as we celebrate our centenary year, we were delighted to be able to offer young people the opportunity to meet with the First Minister in an informal, relaxed setting, and to ask him the questions that matter most to them.”

He added: “We look forward to working with the First Minister and the Scottish Government to ensure that collectively we provide young people with the effective and timely mental health support they so desperately need.”