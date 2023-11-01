NHS trust declares critical incident at hospital emergency department

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS trust declares critical incident at hospital emergency department

By Press Association
Queen’s Medical Centre is one of three locations run by NUHT (Callum Parke/PA)
An NHS trust has declared a critical incident due to “sustained pressures” at one of its hospitals.

The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUHT) said it was asking the public to “think wisely” before attending the emergency department at the city’s Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC).

The incident was declared on Monday and remains in place as of Wednesday morning, the trust said.

Dr Tasso Gazis, divisional director at NUHT, said: “Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust declared a critical incident on Monday October 30, which currently remains in place.

“This was in response to extreme pressures across our hospitals, including our emergency department.

“We would like to thank our colleagues who are working incredibly hard to maintain safe services for patients in our hospitals and to make space for people who need care at any of our sites.

“We apologise to anyone experiencing delays in their care, and we will continue to prioritise patients with the highest level of need.

“Patients can help us by choosing NHS services wisely, including through NHS 111 online.”

The trust said on its website that the public should only attend the QMC’s emergency department for “serious accidents or life-threatening emergencies”.

It also urged people who were waiting for someone to be discharged to collect them “as early as possible” to free up bed space.