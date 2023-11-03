Lioness speaks out about cancer’s impact on family ahead of fundraising campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lioness speaks out about cancer’s impact on family ahead of fundraising campaign

By Press Association
Bethany England told how her family has been impacted by cancer (Cancer Research UK)
Lioness Bethany England has told how her family has been “riddled” with cancer ahead of a campaign to raise funds to accelerate new treatments for the disease.

The 29-year-old England striker and Tottenham captain said cancer first came into her life as a young child growing up in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Her aunt, Tracy Fletcher, was diagnosed with leukaemia and died in her early 40s.

“We’ve got a lot of cancer on both sides of my family, my mum’s and my dad’s side,” she said.

“My mum ended up giving my aunty a bone marrow transplant – it was a huge thing at the time. That gave her a few more years of life but sadly, in the end, her body rejected what mum had given her and she passed away aged 42.

“It was really sad to see my mum go through losing her sister after everything she’d done to try to help save her life.”

Ms England also lost her grandfather to skin cancer, while her great-grandmother died of throat cancer.

Her two grandmothers are survivors of the disease, while another aunt also had breast cancer.

“Cancer is riddled through our family unfortunately,” she added.

According to Cancer Research UK, more than 375,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK.

Its campaign with Channel 4, Stand Up To Cancer, aims to raise funds to accelerate research into new treatments in a bid to save lives.

Fellow Spurs player Kit Graham, 27, revealed her sister Kelli was diagnosed with a very rare cancer at 24.

“I think I heard the word ‘cancer’ and just kind of shut down,” she said.

“But thankfully Kelli had surgery and radiotherapy and she is here with us still. So thankfully that is a good cancer outcome.”

Ms Graham’s grandfather John lived with the disease for 15 years and her nan Sylvia was recently diagnosed with skin cancer.

Bethany England (centre) and Spurs teammates Molly Bartrip (left) and Kit Graham (right) back the Stand Up To Cancer campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 (Cancer Research UK)

“Thankfully my nan had successful surgery so hopefully she will get the all-clear soon,” she said.

Spurs vice-captain and defender Molly Bartrip, 27, also backed Stand Up To Cancer.

“Cancer is one of the big ones – it’s the scary ‘C’ word,” she said.

“The research that’s being carried out to try to prevent and treat this disease is amazing so we need to keep supporting it and donating.”

Speaking on behalf of Cancer Research UK, Lynn Daly thanked the footballers for their support.

“It’s thanks to all our supporters – sports stars, celebrities and ‘ordinary’ people up and down the country – that our researchers are working tirelessly to help more people survive – from developing a molecule to super-charge the immune system to attack tumours, to reprogramming viruses to seek and destroy cancer cells,” she said.

“But we must go further and faster. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can help beat it.

“That’s why we’re asking everyone to stand up to cancer with us. Whether it’s choosing to donate, fundraise, or tackle our squats challenge, if thousands of us take a stand, we’ll speed up the progress of vital research – meaning more people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

The Stand Up To Cancer campaign will culminate in a night of live television on Channel 4 on Friday November 3.