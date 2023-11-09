Flu and Covid-19 hospital admission rates at lower level than last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flu and Covid-19 hospital admission rates at lower level than last year

By Press Association
Flu hospital admissions in England are currently within ‘baseline activity levels’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Flu and Covid-19 hospital admission rates in England are lower than at this stage last year, with no sign yet of the beginning of a seasonal spike in cases, new figures show.

Admissions of patients with flu stood at 0.4 per 100,000 people last week, up slightly from 0.2 the previous week but remaining at “stable” levels, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

At this point in 2022, the rate stood at 1.4 per 100,000 and was at the start of an upwards trend that would see it peak at 18.1 in the week before Christmas, in what the Government described as the worst flu season for a decade.

(PA Graphics)

The impact of the outbreak was greater due to lower population immunity, with little or no flu circulating during the previous two winters when Covid control measures were in place.

An estimated 14,623 flu-associated deaths took place in England during the 2022/23 season, the highest for five years, though flu vaccines “helped prevent a much worse winter”, the UKHSA said.

A fresh surge of Covid-19 infections added to pressures on health services last December, though the wave was not as great as those seen during the early years of the pandemic.

Hospital admission rates of people testing positive for coronavirus stood at 5.4 per 100,000 at this point in 2022, down from 7.8 the previous week – but would go on to peak at 11.4 in the run-up to Christmas.

By contrast, the current rate of Covid-19 admissions is 3.4 per 100,000, down week-on-week from 4.0.

HEALTH Flu
(PA Graphics)

Dr Mary Ramsay, UKHSA director of public health programmes, said: “Our weekly surveillance shows flu levels remain stable, but in the coming weeks as we approach winter we expect this to change and will continue to monitor these rates closely.

“If you show signs of respiratory symptoms, you should avoid mixing with others where possible to stop the spread of viruses like flu and Covid-19.

“Getting vaccinated before we reach peak flu season offers the best protection.

“We are beginning to see hospitalisations for flu among children under five, and some children can become severely ill from flu.

“Most children aged two and three can get a nasal spray flu vaccine. You can book your flu and Covid-19 vaccination, and check your eligibility online, through nhs.uk/wintervaccinations.”

A new dose of Covid-19 vaccine is currently being offered to certain groups of the population to boost their immunity ahead of the winter.

Everyone in the UK aged 65 and over is eligible for the jab, along with care home residents, frontline health and social care staff, those at increased risk because they are pregnant or have a certain underlying health condition, unpaid carers, and household contacts of anyone with a weakened immune system.

An estimated 63.2% of people aged 65 and over in England have now received the latest booster, UKHSA data shows.

Take-up is highest among 75 to 79-year-olds (68.5%) and lowest among 65 to 69-year-olds (54.1%).

There are currently no official estimates of the prevalence of Covid-19 among the UK population, meaning hospital admissions are the only regular guide to possible changes in how the virus is circulating.

Testing for Covid-19 has also been scaled back sharply, so there is not as much data available for analysis.

Infection levels will be monitored this winter under a new study run jointly by the UKHSA and the Office for National Statistics (ONS), however.