Thousands of tooth extractions prevented thanks to sugar tax, say researchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Thousands of tooth extractions prevented thanks to sugar tax, say researchers

By Press Association
A new study suggests the sugar tax has reduced hospital admissions for tooth extractions (PA)
A new study suggests the sugar tax has reduced hospital admissions for tooth extractions (PA)

The introduction of sugar tax on soft drinks led to a reduction in the number of children who needed rotten teeth removing, according to a study.

The soft drinks industry levy may have prevented thousands of children needing to have their teeth pulled out, academics found.

Researchers, led by academics at the University of Cambridge, wanted to assess the impact of the levy, which was announced in March 2016 and implemented in April 2018.

The tax has led to drinks companies reformulating their drinks to contain less sugar. Failure to do so leads to firms paying a levy per litre of drink.

When the law came into force, the Treasury estimated that more than 50% of manufacturers had already reduced the sugar content of drinks as a result.

The new study, published in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health, saw experts analyse NHS hospital admissions in England for tooth extraction caused by tooth decay.

The team looked at data from 2012, before the tax was introduced, to February 2020.

They found a 12.1% “relative reduction” of in hospital admissions for tooth extractions among children aged up to 18.

They estimated that the reduction equates to an estimated 5,638 hospital admissions being averted each year.

The largest reduction was seen among children aged up to four years old, where academics found a 28.6% reduction.

They also found a 5.5% reduction among those aged five to nine.

But no change was seen among older children.

Co-author David Conway, professor of dental public health at the University of Glasgow, added: “Tooth extractions under general anaesthesia are among the most common reasons for children to be admitted to hospital across the UK.

“This study shows that ambitious public health policies such as a tax on sugary drinks can impact on improving child oral health.”

The British Dental Association (BDA) said the levy should be expanded into other products such as milk-based drinks, biscuits, cakes, sweets, yoghurts and cereals.

“The sugar levy is delivering the goods in the fight against decay, so it’s time to double down,” said BDA chair Eddie Crouch.

“This isn’t about adding to the cost of living.

“When voluntary action has clearly failed, this shows government must force industry’s hand on cutting sugar.”